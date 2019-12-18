5-Star ILB Recruit Justin Flowe Commits to Oregon over Clemson, USC, Miami

Gerard Martinez/247Sports

The Oregon Ducks received a big boost to their 2020 recruiting class when 5-star linebacker Justin Flowe committed to play college football in Eugene on Wednesday.

Prior to committing to Oregon, Flowe was being recruited by the likes of Clemson, Miami and USC.



247Sports ranks Flowe as the top linebacker and the No. 5 overall prospect in his class. The Ducks had the 19th-ranked recruiting class for 2020 ahead of this latest commitment—and the class only got stronger with the addition of Flowe.

When watching his MaxPreps highlight reel, there's a lot to like about the 6'2", 225-pound linebacker's game:

These plays provide a glimpse as to why Flowe has generated so much interest:

It's clear he has a nose for the football. As Flowe told the Sporting News' Bill Bender in August 2018, he has molded his aggressive style after former Pittsburgh Steelers star Troy Polamalu.

Upland coach Tim Salter has gotten a first-hand look at the 2019 Butkus Award winner on the field—and he believes his linebacker's combination of strength and speed make him a special talent.

"He's one of those elite physical guys who can carry 230 pounds and move the way he moves," Salter told Bener. "He's exceptionally strong for his age in the weight room, and then he goes out and he's as fast as he is, whether he's at 4.5 or whatever. Those two things create the explosion."

Known as an offensive juggernaut during the Chip Kelly era, current coach Mario Cristobal has been making noise on the recruiting trail on the defensive side of the football.

His 2019 recruiting class was headlined by defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 2 overall recruit), and Noah Sewell (No. 2 ILB in 2020) and Keith Brown (No. 1 ILB in 2021) had already committed to the Ducks. The addition of Flowe only adds to the talented unit.