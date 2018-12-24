WWE's 2018 Awards, Lio Rush Marries Sarah Lai Wah and Update on Becky vs. Asuka

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Announces 2018 "Best Of" Awards

The Slammys have not been given out since 2015, but that isn't stopping WWE from honoring the best from the past year. WWE took to its official Instagram account on Saturday to unveil the award winners, which were voted on by fans:

Male Superstar: Braun Strowman

Female Superstar: Becky Lynch

Best Tag Team: The Bar

Hottest Rivalry: Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Best Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte at WWE Evolution

Return of the Year: Dean Ambrose

Best Diss: Ronda Rousey to Nikki Bella: "The only door you ever knocked down was the door to John Cena's bedroom."

Shocking Moment: Randy Orton puts finger in Jeff Hardy's gauge hole in ear and pulls

Funniest Moment: Titus O'Neil trips and falls under ring at Greatest Royal Rumble

Best Reunion: The Shield

Best on the Mic: Paul Heyman

Breakout Superstar: Elias

Brand of the Year: Monday Night Raw

General Manager of the Year: Paige

Most Underrated: Naomi

Most Hated: Baron Corbin

Not many surprises here, aside from Raw winning best brand, which is clearly an act of voter fraud (I kid). Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's feud finally told the story we've all been expecting for years now, but it was unfortunately undone by Reigns' leukemia diagnosis. This is a bit of revisionist history because many were critical of Reigns-Lesnar as it was happening, but it's good to see the underrated work Roman did throughout that feud getting recognized.

The Bar winning Best Tag Team is a pleasant surprise, as Cesaro continues to do otherworldly things in the ring. He should have been a singles star five years ago, but helping prop up a shallow tag team division has given him a proper spotlight.

Superstar of the Year awards were no-brainers. Strowman has been incredible all year, besides that strange monthlong heel turn where he was suddenly best friends with Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

And Becky Lynch is the best thing going in the company at the moment. She's the face of WWE right now, so anyone other than her winning would have been a travesty.

Lio Rush Marries Sarah Lai Wah

Lio Rush took a break from chanting "Bob-by" to say "I do" on Thursday, marrying actress/model Sarah Lai Wah.

Rush took to social media to make the announcement:

"I just married the love of my life. My best friend @sarahlaiwah "There used to be a time where i was all alone, cold, with no hope . A time where i thought love was nothing more than a sin . That i shouldn't even entertain the idea of putting my heart into somebody else's hands because it might as well should have been considered committing suicide. But then there was also a time , where i met a woman. A woman so perfect and so sweet. A woman that was made for me that changed it all . A woman that made me believe. A woman that made me want to put all of the those negative beliefs to rest and just be free. A woman that made me not afraid to get down on one knee asking her to marry me ." -Lionel Green

More and better forever. Thank you @jeffmadorephotography for capturing the moments that will last an eternity."

Rush shared another great moment from his special day, meeting up with former WWE Superstar D'Lo Brown:

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka at Royal Rumble Still Unconfirmed

It seemed strange when WWE announced on Main Event that Lynch vs. Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship was set for the Royal Rumble, as Main Event is a Hulu show that gets next to no promotion. It was even stranger when WWE followed that up with no mention of the match on any of its social media channels.

Now it's starting to appear as if that announcement was a mistake.

Former SmackDown general manager Paige took to Twitter to explain the fiasco, putting the (kayfabe) onus on herself: "Soooo I tried to make one last match before my time as #SDLive GM came to end...but unfortunately @BeckyLynchWWE vs. @WWEAsuka for the Smackdown Women's Championship is NOT official for #RoyalRumble. #Oops"

The booking here should be pretty straightforward. Becky needs to win the women's Royal Rumble and challenge Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. It's an open-and-shut case. Having her wrestle Asuka one-on-one to fulfill a fictional rematch clause is probably a bad idea, as Becky would have to take a loss and nerf some of her credibility heading into a WrestleMania program.

It's better for everyone involved to forget the rematch clause exists and give Asuka a spotlight at Royal Rumble, where she can establish dominance over the SmackDown women's division.