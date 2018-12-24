Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics own the recent rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers, taking eight of the last 10 meetings outright, including four of five in an Eastern Conference playoff series last season, and going 8-2 against the spread along the way. Can the Sixers put the brakes on that run when the teams meet on Christmas.

NBA point spread: The Celtics opened as six-point favorites; the total is at 222.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the 76ers can cover the spread

Philadelphia owns a two-game winning streak after topping a shorthanded Toronto team Saturday night 126-101. The Sixers led the Raptors by only six points late in the third quarter but pulled away from there, on their way to the cover as 7.5-point favorites. On the night Philly shot 54 percent from the floor while holding the Raptors to just 39 percent shooting and won the battle on the glass 61-47.

Last Wednesday Philadelphia shot 53 percent from the field while holding New York to just 43 percent in a 131-109 win, covering as a 12-point favorite.

So the Sixers have shot at least 50 percent from the floor five of their last seven times out, and out-rebounded five of their last seven opponents. They're also 5-3 both SU and ATS over their last eight games. At 22-12 overall Philadelphia is tied with Indiana for the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference standings, just one game behind No. 2 Milwaukee.

Why the Celtics can cover the spread

Boston just snapped a three-game losing skid with a 119-103 victory over Charlotte on Sunday night. The Celtics scored the first nine points of the game, then won the second quarter 39-21 to lead 68-47 at the half. Boston later pushed that advantage to 33 on its way to the easy cover as a 7.5-point favorite.

On the night the Celtics shot 50 percent from the field and held the Hornets to 43 percent shooting. Boston was also able to rest starters, none of whom played more than 29 minutes.

The Celtics lost three games in a row last week, but just before that they won eight straight. Boston is also 7-5 ATS this season when favored by five points or less. At 19-13 overall the Celtics own the No. 5 spot in the East, two games behind the Sixers and Pacers in the battle for the No. 4 spot.

Smart betting pick

Boston took the first meeting between these teams this season back in October 105-87, covering as a five-point favorite. But the Sixers are playing the better ball as of late. In fact, while the Celtics recently won eight in a row not one of the teams they beat during that streak has a winning record.

Despite Boston's recent dominance in this rivalry smart money here takes Philly and the points.

NBA betting trends

Philadelphia is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone over in four of Philadelphia's last six games.

The total has gone over in five of Boston's last six games.

