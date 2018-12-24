NFL Playoff Scenarios 2019: Latest Bracket Picture, Vegas Odds and Predictions

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The final week of the NFL regular season is going to answer all of the remaining playoff questions.

The NFC still has a few issues after all the significant games in Week 16, while the AFC has many.

The New Orleans Saints have fulfilled all their regular-season goals after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28 on a late touchdown. The Saints had already clinched the NFC South crown, and they earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC with the win.

That means the Saints will play all their postseason games prior to the Super Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Kansas City Chiefs hoped to do the same in the AFC, but they lost their second game in a row and still have work to do. After losing 38-31 to the Seattle Seahawks, the Chiefs need to beat the Oakland Raiders in the season finale to clinch the AFC West and earn the top seed in their conference.

Here's a link to the full league standings prior to Monday night's game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders.

NFC Playoff standings

1. New Orleans Saints (13-2, clinched NFC South)

2. Los Angeles Rams (12-3, clinched NFC West)

3. Chicago Bears (11-4, clinched NFC North)

4. Dallas Cowboys (9-6, clinched NFC East)

5. Seattle Seahawks (9-6, clinched wild-card)

6. Minnesota Vikings (8-6-1)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

The Rams ended their two-game losing streak with an easy 31-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and they will clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC if they can beat the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 17.

If they fail to win that game, that will open the door for the Chicago Bears to take that position if they can beat the Minnesota Vikings on the road. That will be a tough assignment, because the Vikings need to win that game to clinch a playoff spot.

The Philadelphia Eagles can earn the No. 2 wild-card spot by beating the Washington Redskins in the season finale with a Vikings loss. The Eagles remained alive with a thrilling 32-30 win over the Houston Texans in Week 16.

The Bears will be no worse than the No. 3 seed, while the Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East title and the No. 4 seed as a result of Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Seahawks clinched a playoff spot as a wild-card team after an impressive 38-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. The Seahawks will seal the top wild-card spot with a win over the Cardinals or a Vikings loss to the Bears.

If Seattle loses to Arizona and Minnesota beats Chicago, Minnesota will be in the No. 1 wild-card spot and Seattle would slip to No. 2.

AFC Playoff Standings

1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4, clinched playoffs)

2. New England Patriots (10-5, clinched AFC East)

3. Houston Texans (10-5, clinched playoffs)

4. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-4, clinched playoffs)

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

7. Tennessee Titans (9-6)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1)

The Chiefs can undo the frustration of back-to-back losses to the Chargers and the Seahawks with a home win over the Raiders. A loss in that game would allow the Chargers to take the AFC West and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs by beating the Broncos in Denver.

The second-place finisher in the AFC West will be the top wild-card team in the conference.

The New England Patriots clinched the AFC East once again. Bill Belichick's team has won the the division 10 straight times, and Sunday's 24-12 win over the Bills allowed New England to become the No. 2 team in the AFC.

If the Patriots beat the New York Jets Sunday, they will hold onto that spot and earn a bye in the wild-card round. A defeat would mean the Houston Texans will have a shot to take the No. 2 seed by beating the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Texans have clinched a playoff spot, but they have not wrapped up the AFC South title. They need to beat the Jaguars to make that happen, but the winner of the Indianapolis-Tennessee game will steal the AFC South crown if Houston slips up.

The winner of the Colts-Titans game is assured of a playoff spot, most likely as the No. 2 wild-card team.

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Chargers 22-10 on the road Saturday night to jump past the Steelers.

Baltimore will win the AFC North with a win over Cleveland at home, but the Ravens will open the door for the Steelers if they lose that game. Pittsburgh would take the division title with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals under those circumstances.

The Steelers have a remote chance to earn the wild-card spot with a win over the Bengals, but they would need a tie in the Colts-Titans game.

Super Bowl Odds (per OddsShark)

Saints +250

Rams +390

Chiefs +450

Patriots +650

Bears +800

Chargers +1200

Ravens +1600

Cowboys +2500

Texans +2500

Vikings +2800

Seahawks +3300

Colts +4000

Steelers +4000

Titans +4000

Eagles +5000

Playoff predictions

The Rams will get the job done at home against against the 49ers and earn the No. 2 seed, leaving the Bears and Cowboys in the third and fourth spots, respectively.

Seattle will not have a problem beating Arizona, and that will set up a wild-card game at Dallas. The Vikings will find a way to beat the Bears and eliminate the Eagles, setting up a matchup with the Bears for the second week in a row.

The Chiefs will finally win the AFC West and the No. 1 seed by easily beating the Raiders in Week 17. The Pats will not stumble against the Jets, and that will give Bill Belichick and his team the No. 2 seed.

The Texans will also emerge victorious to clinch the AFC South—although the Jacksonville Jaguars should give them a strong challenge.

Led by Baker Mayfield, the streaking Cleveland Browns will give the Ravens all they can handle. Look for Baltimore to win the game on a late Justin Tucker field goal.

The Chargers' loss to the Ravens will cost them the division, and they will have to settle for the top wild-card spot.

The Colts will beat the Titans on Sunday night to take the second wild-card spot, and they may be a difficult team for any AFC opponent to overcome during the postseason.

The other wild-card game will see the Texans host the Chargers.