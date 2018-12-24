Premier League Week 19 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The Premier League's festive schedule continues on Wednesday as we reach the halfway point of the season at Week 19.

Manchester City will look to bounce back from a shock defeat against Crystal Palace when they travel to Leicester City, while Liverpool will try to maintain the gap in front of the Citizens by beating Newcastle United at Anfield.

Manchester United will hope to continue their revival in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first home match in charge as they host Huddersfield Town.

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Arsenal travel to Watford and Brighton & Hove Albion, respectively, and Tottenham Hotspur welcome Bournemouth to Wembley Stadium.

Southampton and West Ham United are the only sides in action on Thursday.

Here's the full schedule, complete with score predictions for each:

Wednesday, December 26

Fulham vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET (1-0)

Burnley vs. Everton: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (1-2)

Crystal Palace vs. Cardiff City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (2-0)

Leicester City vs. Manchester City: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (1-2)

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (2-0)

Manchester United vs. Huddersfield Town: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (3-0)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET (3-1)

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal: 5:15 p.m. GMT/12:15 p.m. ET (1-4)

Watford vs. Chelsea: 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET (1-2)

Thursday, December 27

Southampton vs. West Ham United: 7:45 p.m GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (2-2)

Manchester United vs. Huddersfield Town

United got an instant response after replacing manager Jose Mourinho with Solskjaer, romping to a 5-1 win over Cardiff City in the Norwegian's first match as interim boss.

As The Times' Henry Winter noted, the Red Devils played with the shackles off in an impressive performance:

It was the the first time they've scored five goals in over five years, having last done so in Sir Alex Ferguson's final match in May 2013.

Paul Pogba, who was so often a source of frustration under Mourinho as he failed to live up to his potential, contributed two assists.

James Robson of the Evening Standard was impressed:

It was a promising start for the Frenchman and his team-mates, and it bodes well for their chances of enjoying a more positive second half of the campaign.

They need to build on that result and improve their home record, as they've failed to win half of their eight games at Old Trafford this season.

Huddersfield have lost their last five matches. If Solskjaer can get a similar tune out of his side on Wednesday to the match against Cardiff, they should be able to ease past the Terriers without too much difficulty.

Leicester City vs. Manchester City

After three matches without a win, Leicester grabbed an unexpected 1-0 victory away at Chelsea on Saturday.

The Mail on Sunday's James Sharpe was full of praise for the Foxes' inspired performance:

As has been the case on many occasions before, Jamie Vardy was the match-winner for Leicester with his decisive goal at Stamford Bridge.

The striker specialises in scoring against Leicester's biggest opponents:

Therein lies the Foxes' hope of securing a result at home to title contenders Man City, who find themselves in the unfamiliar scenario of having lost two of their last three games.

Pep Guardiola's side were stunned 3-2 at home to Palace as the Eagles came back from 1-0 down with the help of a stunning Andros Townsend volley and a penalty from Luka Milivojevic.

Goal's Sam Lee was surprised by the lack of response from City after they fell behind:

Guardiola will demand a reaction from his players on Wednesday, and they'll be determined not to slip up again after handing Liverpool the initiative in the title race.

It could be a close game if Leicester play as well as they did against Chelsea, but the Foxes also rode their luck at times against the Blues, who hit the woodwork twice.

If City do step up to their usual level, they should come away with a win here.