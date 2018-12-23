Jadeveon Clowney on Nick Foles Roughing the Passer Penalty: Not a Good Call

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A 15-yard penalty on the final drive against Jadeveon Clowney helped the Philadelphia Eagles pull out a 32-30 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, but the defensive end disagreed with the flag.

"I do not think it was a good call," Clowney said after Sunday's game, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "Just playing football, trying to make a play. I feel like it was a good, clean hit. ... I saw a couple of them today, I was like, 'Wow, why are you throwing that flag' but the refs are a part of the game. They make the calls. You just have to stick with it and keep playing football."

The Texans were leading by one after a Deshaun Watson touchdown pass to Vyncint Smith with 2:04 remaining. However, the Eagles clearly weren't finished.

On a 3rd-and-10 from his own 11-yard line, Nick Foles completed a 19-yard pass to Alshon Jeffery. On the same play, Clowney got called for roughing the passer for his hit on Foles, adding 15 yards at the end of the catch.

Philadelphia was suddenly near midfield and only needed a few more big plays to set up Jake Elliott for the game-winning 35-yard field goal.

The Texans had a chance to clinch the AFC South with the win but instead must try to clinch in Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.