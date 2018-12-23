Jadeveon Clowney on Nick Foles Roughing the Passer Penalty: Not a Good Call

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 23: Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Houston Texans forces a fumble on quarterback Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 23, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

A 15-yard penalty on the final drive against Jadeveon Clowney helped the Philadelphia Eagles pull out a 32-30 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, but the defensive end disagreed with the flag.

"I do not think it was a good call," Clowney said after Sunday's game, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "Just playing football, trying to make a play. I feel like it was a good, clean hit. ... I saw a couple of them today, I was like, 'Wow, why are you throwing that flag' but the refs are a part of the game. They make the calls. You just have to stick with it and keep playing football."

The Texans were leading by one after a Deshaun Watson touchdown pass to Vyncint Smith with 2:04 remaining. However, the Eagles clearly weren't finished.

On a 3rd-and-10 from his own 11-yard line, Nick Foles completed a 19-yard pass to Alshon Jeffery. On the same play, Clowney got called for roughing the passer for his hit on Foles, adding 15 yards at the end of the catch.

Philadelphia was suddenly near midfield and only needed a few more big plays to set up Jake Elliott for the game-winning 35-yard field goal.

The Texans had a chance to clinch the AFC South with the win but instead must try to clinch in Week 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Related

    Seahawks Drop Kick 🚨

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Seahawks Drop Kick 🚨

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter

    Steelers Need to Move on from Tomlin

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Steelers Need to Move on from Tomlin

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Put KC Up 10-7

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Put KC Up 10-7

    nfl
    via Twitter

    Baker, Not Saquon, Is Obvious Choice for ROY

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker, Not Saquon, Is Obvious Choice for ROY

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report