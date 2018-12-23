Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Playing Starters vs. Giants: 'Absolutely. We're All-Out'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are already guaranteed to finish fourth in the NFC, but they won't use that to effectively kick back and relax in the final week of the 2018 NFL regular season.

"Absolutely. We're all-out," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said when asked whether Dallas will play its starters in the team's Week 17 matchup with the New York Giants, per Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams. "We've got work to do. We've got some work to do out here, I think we'll all agree. We don't want to, if we can, go into the playoffs with dangling participles—loose ends."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.