Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Playing Starters vs. Giants: 'Absolutely. We're All-Out'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2018

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 21: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the field before a game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins at FedExField on October 21, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are already guaranteed to finish fourth in the NFC, but they won't use that to effectively kick back and relax in the final week of the 2018 NFL regular season.

"Absolutely. We're all-out," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said when asked whether Dallas will play its starters in the team's Week 17 matchup with the New York Giants, per Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams. "We've got work to do. We've got some work to do out here, I think we'll all agree. We don't want to, if we can, go into the playoffs with dangling participles—loose ends."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mahomes Put KC Up 10-7

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Put KC Up 10-7

    nfl
    via Twitter

    Baker, Not Saquon, Is Obvious Choice for ROY

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker, Not Saquon, Is Obvious Choice for ROY

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated 2019 NFL Draft Order After Week 16

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Updated 2019 NFL Draft Order After Week 16

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Saints Take Lead with 1:25 Left 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Saints Take Lead with 1:25 Left 🎥

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter