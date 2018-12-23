Mauricio Pochettino Plays Down Dele Alli Injury Fears After Win over Everton

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino played down injury fears concerning Dele Alli after the midfielder was substituted at half-time during Spurs' 6-2 demolition of Everton on Sunday.

"He didn't feel a big problem. Maybe [he was] a little bit tired from Wednesday. I hope it's not a big issue. It was a precaution," he told Sky Sports (h/t Joe Krishnan at the Evening Standard).

Pochettino also said Alli would be assessed Monday:

Alli scored Tottenham's second goal of the match on 35 minutes to put Spurs into the lead after Theo Walcott had opened the scoring for Everton and Heung-Min Son had levelled for the visitors.

The England international was also on the receiving end of an ugly challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford at the end of the first half at Goodison Park.

Former striker Alan Shearer felt the goalkeeper should have been sent off:

Alli was then replaced by Erik Lamela at the half-time interval.

ESPN FC's Ben Pearce offered some explanations behind the decision:

Spurs went on to win the match comfortably and closed to within two points of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Pochettino was also asked if Tottenham were contenders after the win:

The north Londoners now face a hectic fixture list over the Christmas and New Year period.

Spurs play Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City in the Premier League. They then face Tranmere Rovers in the third round of the FA Cup and Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Pochettino will want Alli available for those games as the midfielder is in fine form. The 22-year-old has four goals and three assists in his last nine outings.