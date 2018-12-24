NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 17

0 of 32

At this point in the NFL season, many teams are just playing out the string. Others are trying to build momentum to take into the offseason. And others still are in a dogfight for either a playoff spot or positioning in said playoffs.

Man oh man, was all that evident in a wild Week 16.

Two of the top five teams from these power rankings last week went down in defeat. Two more were in games that went down to the wire. Two divisions were clinched, while the lead in another changed hands—a move that could leave one perennial contender out of the playoffs altogether. And the stage was set for a winner-take-all matchup in Week 17 that will now be the Sunday night game.

And that was just the contenders. There was plenty more mayhem among the also-rans, including a return to .500 for a team that hasn't seen that number in December since before the Obama administration.

Another unpredictable week of action certainly left its mark on the NFL's pecking order, and as they have every week this season, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport have come together to sort out the chaos and rank the teams from the bottom to the very top.

At least those bookend teams have the common decency to stay put.

The rest of the league keeps rudely moving around.

They get coal in their stockings—all of them.