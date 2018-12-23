Rodrygo on Comparison to Neymar: 'It Is Idiocy'

Ricardo Nogueira/Getty Images

Real Madrid-bound teenager Rodrygo has rejected comparisons with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, saying it is "idiocy" to put him on the same level as the 26-year-old.

The 17-year-old will move from Santos to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer after the two clubs agreed a deal earlier in 2018.

Like Neymar, he is a hugely talented Brazilian attacker. But Rodrygo is clearly eager to avoid comparisons, per AS:

" Neymar is Neymar and Rodrygo is Rodrygo. What he does no one else will do the same. People want to compare us and there is no comparison. Neymar is 26 years old and won everything he won. He won the Copa Libertadores, Olympic Games, UEFA Champions League... I am in my first year as a professional. It is idiocy. He's one of my idols, but we can not compare."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.