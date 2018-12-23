Rodrygo on Comparison to Neymar: 'It Is Idiocy'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2018

SANTOS, BRAZIL, SEPTEMBER 16: Rodrygo #9 of Santos controls the ball during the match between Santos and Sao Paulo as a part of Campeonato Brasileiro 2018 at Vila Belmiro Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Ricardo Nogueira/Getty Images)
Ricardo Nogueira/Getty Images

Real Madrid-bound teenager Rodrygo has rejected comparisons with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, saying it is "idiocy" to put him on the same level as the 26-year-old.

The 17-year-old will move from Santos to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer after the two clubs agreed a deal earlier in 2018. 

Like Neymar, he is a hugely talented Brazilian attacker. But Rodrygo is clearly eager to avoid comparisons, per AS:

"Neymar is Neymar and Rodrygo is Rodrygo. What he does no one else will do the same. People want to compare us and there is no comparison. Neymar is 26 years old and won everything he won. He won the Copa Libertadores, Olympic Games, UEFA Champions League... I am in my first year as a professional. It is idiocy. He's one of my idols, but we can not compare." 

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Martin Odegaard Scores Again for De Graafschap

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Martin Odegaard Scores Again for De Graafschap

    Managing Madrid
    via Managing Madrid

    Frank de Boer Named Atlanta Utd Head Coach

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Frank de Boer Named Atlanta Utd Head Coach

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodrygo: Neymar Comparisons Are 'Idiocy'

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Rodrygo: Neymar Comparisons Are 'Idiocy'

    Goal
    via Goal

    Ramos Demands Respect After 'Inexplicable' Whistles

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ramos Demands Respect After 'Inexplicable' Whistles

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report