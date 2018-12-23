Former Giants GM Jerry Reese Turned Down Interview for Raiders Job

Timothy Rapp
December 23, 2018

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2017, file photo, New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese looks on before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in East Rutherford, N.J. Reese has accepted responsibility for Giants’ dismal play in a season that started with legitimate Super Bowl hopes and now sees them mired with one win in seven games. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Former New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese isn't interested in the Oakland Raiders vacancy at the position.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, "Reese turned down the Raiders' request to interview for their vacant GM job."

             

