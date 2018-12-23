La Liga Table 2018: Sunday's Week 17 Results and Updated Standings

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Sevilla lost ground in the title race in Spain after being held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Leganes on Sunday.

The visitors needed a stoppage-time equaliser from Wissam Ben Yedder to rescue a point.

The result sees Pablo Machin's men drop five points behind leaders Barcelona going into the winter break.

Sunday's two other La Liga fixtures saw Valencia beat bottom side Huesca, while Rayo Vallecano picked up just their third La Liga win of the season against Levante.

Sunday's Results

Valencia 2-1 Huesca

Leganes 1-1 Sevilla

Rayo Vallecano 2-1 Levante

La Liga Standings (matches played, goal difference and points)

1. Barcelona: 17, +29, 37

2. Atletico Madrid: 17, +13, 34

3. Sevilla: 17, +13, 32

4. Real Madrid: 16, +5, 29

5. Alaves: 17, +2, 28

6. Real Betis: 17, +1, 26

7. Getafe: 17, +5, 25

8. Valencia: 17, +1, 22

9. Girona: 17, -2, 22

10. Levante: 17, -4, 22

11. Celta Vigo: 17, +2, 21

12. Real Valladolid: 17, -3, 21

13. Eibar: 17, -4, 21

14. Espanyol: 17, -6, 21

15. Real Sociedad: 17, -2, 19

16. Leganes: 17, -4, 19

17. Athletic Bilbao: 17, -8, 16

18. Villarreal: 16, -4, 15

19. Rayo Vallecano: 17, -15, 13

20. Huesca: 17 -19, 8

Sunday Recap

Leganes and Sevilla played out their final La Liga fixture of 2018 in wet and foggy conditions at Butarque:

The hosts needed just five minutes to open the scoring. Allan Nyom chipped the ball into the penalty area, and Mikel Vesga flicked it past goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik.

Sevilla's task was made even harder when Franco Vazquez was sent off while the teams were in the tunnel at half-time:

Ibrahim Amadou went close to an equaliser for Sevilla on 79 minutes, but the midfielder's header hit the crossbar.

Youssef En-Nesyri then missed a chance to win it for Leganes when he headed against the woodwork with two minutes left on the clock.

It was to prove a a costly miss, as Ben Yedder headed his eighth La Liga goal of the season in the 91st minute to rescue a point:

Leganes will feel it's a missed opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone, particularly as they played the second half against 10 men.

There was also late drama at Mestalla as Valencia left it late to see off Huesca. Dani Parejo maintained his good form to fire the hosts ahead on 25 minutes:

However, Leganes levelled from the penalty spot in the second half after Cucho Hernandez had been brought down by Carlos Soler. The Colombian stepped up and coolly converted the penalty to give Huesca hope of a point.

Yet Cristiano Piccini broke the visitors' hearts with his first Valencia goal. The full-back raced into the box and thundered a layoff past Roberto Santamaria with the last kick of the game.