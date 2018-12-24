Manchester United vs. Huddersfield: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistDecember 24, 2018

CARDIFF, WALES - DECEMBER 22: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Interim Manager of Manchester United celebrates with the fans after the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Manchester United at Cardiff City Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Stu Forster/Getty Images

There may be no worse time in the 2018-19 Premier League season for struggling Huddersfield Town to visit Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

For the first time in a long time, the Red Devils will have their tails up after thrashing Cardiff City 5-1 in the Welsh capital on Saturday in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game as interim manager.

The Boxing Day crowd at Old Trafford will be relishing the prospect of another big win against a Terriers side sitting 19th in the table.

Here are all the details for the clash as Solskjaer takes charge of his first home match with United:

                  

Date: Wednesday, December 26 

Time:  3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET

TV Info: NBC Sports Gold (U.S.) 

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

Match Odds (via OddsShark)Manchester United 2-9, Huddersfield 11-1, Draw 11-2 

                    

Remarkably, United's visit to Cardiff was their most prolific outing in the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson's last game in charge in 2013:

It was by no means a perfect performance from Solskjaer's side, but they showed a level of creativity and intent that had been sorely lacking under Jose Mourinho, and the surge in positivity was palpable:

Solskjaer has been handed a generous start to his United managerial career, with league matches against Bournemouth and Newcastle United following Wednesday's clash with Huddersfield.

If United can will all three, they may well be able to close the eight-point gap to the top four that has opened up during a dire start the season.

The Red Devils and their Norwegian manager will be wary of getting too carried away with the Cardiff victory, though.

When a club legend last stepped into the caretaker role at Old Trafford in April 2014, Ryan Giggs won his first game as David Moyes' successor 4-0 against Norwich City, but United were then beaten 1-0 by Sunderland in the Welshman's next game.

And Huddersfield do pose a threat, as they proved when they claimed a shock victory in the corresponding fixture last season, winning 2-1 at Old Trafford.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 22: David Wagner of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Southampton FC at John Smith's Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Early/Getty Im
John Early/Getty Images

However, David Wagner's side are at a low ebb. They have lost their last five league games, most recently to relegation rivals Southampton and Newcastle.

Just about the last thing they would have wanted is to be facing a United side free from Mourinho's shackles and playing in front of a home crowd willing Solskjaer to succeed.

That is the challenge Huddersfield face, though, and United will likely view Wednesday's fixture as another opportunity to boost their remarkably poor plus-four goal difference. 

Related

    Prem Top Scorers: Auba Leads Salah & Kane

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Prem Top Scorers: Auba Leads Salah & Kane

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Lingard Spooked at Winter Wonderland 😂

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lingard Spooked at Winter Wonderland 😂

    brfootball
    via Instagram

    Report: PSG Will Be Forced to Sell Mbappe or Neymar

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: PSG Will Be Forced to Sell Mbappe or Neymar

    via mirror

    Report: Thiago Silva's House Robbed During PSG Game

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Thiago Silva's House Robbed During PSG Game

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English