Sergio Ramos Demands Respect After 'Inexplicable' Club World Cup Final Whistles

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has called for more respect after he was jeered by fans during Saturday's FIFA Club World Cup final.

Los Blancos beat hosts Al Ain 4-1 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, to win the Club World Cup for the third year running, and Ramos was whistled every time he touched the ball.

He told TVE (h/t Marca): "The whistles are inexplicable. I think you have to respect the figures of football."

As well as booing him repeatedly, local fans also enjoyed seeing the Spaniard pick up a yellow card, per ESPN's Dermot Corrigan:

According to Marca, it is believed the hostile reception aimed at Ramos was borne out of lingering resentment over the 2018 UEFA Champions League final.

A tangle between the defender and Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah left the latter with a dislocated shoulder and forced him off after half an hour.

On Saturday, Ramos headed home after Luka Modric and Marcos Llorente had opened the scoring, and he wasted no time in giving some back to the fans who had whistled him, per SB Nation's Kiyan Sobhani:

After Tsukasa Shiotani pulled a goal back late on, Yahia Nader's own goal finished off the scoring in added time.

Ramos' goal continued his remarkable record for Los Blancos in finals:

The 32-year-old is accustomed to playing the pantomime villain, but his effectiveness at delivering for Real in their biggest moments cannot be questioned.

He's hoping Real will deliver more silverware this season after a poor start.

"We are doing well in every competition," he added. "Real Madrid cannot be considered dead. In the end, we will be up there fighting for all of the titles."

Real sit eight points behind Barcelona in La Liga with a game in hand, and they're through to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey, where they'll face Ajax and Leganes, respectively.