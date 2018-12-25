The Biggest Surprises of the 2018 NFL Season

0 of 9

David Richard/Associated Press

The 2018 NFL season has been a wild ride. There's just one week remaining, and there is still quite a bit to be determined. Only one first-round bye has been settled, and this is largely because we've had one of the most surprising playoff races in recent memory.

Heck, the Cleveland Browns weren't even eliminated until Week 16.

Not every big surprise has been positive or playoff-related, though. We've had shockers at both ends of the spectrum, and we're here to examine the biggest ones.

We'll be basing our choices on factors like preseason expectations, past performances and recent trends. In other words, these are the developments you most likely would have dismissed if someone had predicted them back in August.