Ashley Young Denies Manchester United Players Celebrated Jose Mourinho Dismissal

Ashley Young has called reports Manchester United players celebrated Jose Mourinho getting the sack "absolute lies."

Young also said he and his team-mates must "take some responsibility" for the results which led to Mourinho's dismissal on Tuesday.

The player spoke after the Red Devils beat Cardiff City 5-1 away in the Premier League on Saturday. It was a winning debut for caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who made Young captain for the trip to Wales.

Even so, Young spared a thought for his former boss, per Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News:

"No celebration at all. Absolute lies. Obviously it was disappointing for the manager to get sacked. In his two-and-a-half years, he won trophies. We have to take some responsibility for that (his sacking) as we are on the pitch."

Young's strongly worded denial comes after reports that many within the United squad were in a buoyant mood after Mourinho had been shown the door.

Paul Pogba was credited with leading celebrations, according to Neil Custis and Richard Moriarty of The Sun. They noted how Pogba's jubilation was brought to an end by former United midfielder Michael Carrick, who remains a coach after being part of Mourinho's staff.

The Daily Mirror's John Cross and Steve Bates had also reported how Pogba "high-fived teammates" after vice-chairman Ed Woodward had informed the squad of Mourinho's departure.

Young's words refuting such reports are just one more layer to the Red Devils presenting a unified front since Mourinho was replaced by Solskjaer. It's been about contradicting the notion United's results suffered because the players didn't want to play for their now former boss.

Attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, one of the few to show improvement at times during Mourinho's tenure, posted one message of thanks:

His sentiments were echoed by centre-back Eric Bailly, one of Mourinho's first signings when he took over at Old Trafford back in 2016:

Even Pogba, long thought to be the player most at odds with Mourinho, has thanked the 55-year-old for improving him as a person, per BBC Sport.

Whatever the truth about Mourinho's relationship with his players, there can be no doubt about the instant impact Solskjaer has made. His debut saw United score five in the league for the first time since 2013 and Sir Alex Ferguson's last match in charge.

The goals came about because of an unmistakable vibrancy in United's play. They were irresistible going forward, with Pogba on star form, assisting two goals and winning a free-kick to help set up the other.

It's not unfair to say United rarely looked this enterprising on Mourinho's watch, although not everybody warmed to the change:

Some may wonder why United players could turn on the style so easily for Solskjaer. Yet others will remain convinced the emphatic win over Cardiff only underlines the idea the blame for United's recent malaise lay solely with the outgoing manager:

Either way, Young's comments emphasise the need for United to move on quickly from a difficult chapter in the club's history. Beating Cardiff was a solid start, but it will take greater successes to confirm a full recovery.

Having the players onside and all focused on the same thing, regardless of their feelings about their old boss, will be key for Solskjaer.