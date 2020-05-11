5-Star RB Zachary Evans Commits to TCU After Being Released from Georgia LOI

Brian Perroni of 247Sports.com

Five-star running back Zachary Evans, who 247Sports ranks as the 16th overall prospect in the class of 2020, chose to attend TCU on Monday, per Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.

The 5'11", 200-pound Evans helped lead North Shore High School (Houston, Texas) to 2018 and 2019 Texas state championships on the 6A, Division I level. He rushed for 1,600 yards and 20 touchdowns on just 127 carries (12.6 yards per carry).

He signed a letter of intent with Georgia during the Early Signing Period, per Chris Hummer of 247Sports. However, Evans was expected to be released from that commitment.

EJ Holland of 247Sports wrote that "Evans may be the best running back to come out of the Lone Star State since [Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson]" and that he could "literally do it all."



Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle also praised Evans, writing that he has "taut muscularity that evokes Iron Man's armor and seemingly the preternatural ability to quickly read the second line of defense on the run."

Head coach John Kay offered his glowing remarks: "You have a lot of great backs out there with great vision or great power or great speed, he told Atkins. "His combination of all of those is what's been on display the last few weeks."

Ultimately, TCU looks like they are getting a future NFL prospect who's ready to dominate Division I ball right now.