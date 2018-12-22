La Liga Results 2018 Week 17: Final Scores and Updated Table After Saturday

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona consolidated their position at the top of La Liga on Saturday as they ran out 2-0 winners against Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid remain the Catalan side's nearest rivals after a 1-0 victory at home to Espanyol.

Real Betis and Eibar shared the points in a 1-1 draw in their encounter, and Athletic Bilbao drew 1-1 with Real Valladolid.

Saturday's La Liga Results

Betis 1-1 Eibar

Atletico 1-0 Espanyol

Barca 2-0 Celta

Athletic Club 1-1 Valladolid

La Liga Standings (matches played, goal difference and points)

1. Barcelona: 17, 29, 37

2. Atletico Madrid: 17, 13, 34

3. Sevilla: 16, 13, 31

4. Real Madrid: 16, 5, 29

5. Alaves: 17, 2, 28

6. Real Betis: 17, 1, 26

7. Getafe: 17, 5, 25

8. Girona: 17, -2, 22

9. Levante: 16, -3, 22

10. Celta Vigo: 17, 2, 21

11. Real Valladolid: 17, -3, 21

12. Eibar: 17, -4, 21

13. Espanyol: 17, -6, 21

14. Valencia: 16, 0, 19

15. Real Sociedad: 17, -2, 19

16. Leganes: 16, -4, 18

17. Athletic Bilbao: 17, -8, 16

18. Villarreal: 16, -4, 15

19. Rayo Vallecano: 16, -16, 10

20. Huesca: 16, -18, 8

Saturday's Recap

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring for Barcelona after 10 minutes, and the hosts ran the show throughout the first half.

Celta picked up the pace toward the end of the first half but were stung when Lionel Messi doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time.

The victory maintains Barca's three point lead at the top of La Liga after Atletico won earlier in the day.

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann's 56th-minute penalty was enough for Atleti against Espanyol at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Esteban Granero fouled Koke in the box, allowing the France superstar the opportunity to convert from the spot.

Betis were disappointed at home to Eibar. Antonio Sanabria gave the hosts the lead after 21 minutes, but Fabian Orellana's second-half penalty gave the Basque minnows a precious point on the road.

Athletic Club were denied just their second win of the season by an injury-time equaliser as they drew 1-1 with Valladolid at home.

Aritz Aduriz fired home a penalty just seconds before half-time after Keko handled the ball in the box, but Oscar Plano's goal in the 92nd minute kept Athletic within touching distance of the relegation zone.