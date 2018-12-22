Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele Guide Barcelona Past Celta Vigo

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona ended 2018 on a winning note, beating Celta Vigo 2-0 in their final match of the year. Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi got the goals.

Dembele was in the right place at the right time to bag the opener, firing home a rebound. Celta Vigo put on a good fight, but Messi's strike to make it 2-0 killed their resolve, and the Catalans cruised to the finish line.

The result ensured the Catalans will end the year as sole leaders in La Liga, three points ahead of their nearest competitors Atletico Madrid. Sevilla can join the Rojiblancos in second place on Sunday.

Dembele's Form Vindicates Valverde's Management

Dembele's 2018-19 season has been a roller coaster ride, as the former Borussia Dortmund man has been a constant target of the Catalan press due to his periodic struggles and constant tardiness, per RAC1 (h/t AS' Moises Llorens).

Persistent transfer rumours have made things more difficult for the youngster, and in October, RAC1 (h/t The Sun's Joshua Jones) even suggested the Catalans had already made up their mind and wanted him gone in January.

Amid all of that, manager Ernesto Valverde stood by the 21-year-old, defending him in press conferences while simultaneously punishing him for showing up late. That approach has worked wonderfully, something Saturday's outing proved yet again:

Dembele has now scored, assisted or both in six of his last seven appearances for the club in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. He has almost turned Philippe Coutinho into an afterthought, as the Brazilian started just two matches for Barcelona in their two top competitions in December.

Credit Valverde for sticking by the trickster, balancing discipline and support. Dembele is playing better than ever, developing into the star everyone hoped he would become and turning himself into a must-start player for one of the biggest clubs in the world. That's a major win for the coach.

Complete Alba is World's Best Left-Back

Real Madrid's Marcelo has long been regarded as the gold standard at the left-back position, but Barcelona rival Jordi Alba has overtaken the Brazilian in 2018.

Marcelo has long been a defensive liability, and his struggles have never been more pronounced than this year. He blundered away in the Club World Cup final yet again, prompting this reaction from AS' Robbie Dunne:

Alba, on the other hand, is a more than capable defender, and his attacking contributions have been just as impressive this season. He started the match with three assists in both La Liga and the Champions League and played a crucial role in both goals, picking up the assist for the second.

It's his complete skill set that sets him apart from Marcelo and others, making him the new gold standard at the position. Others like Juventus' Alex Sandro and Liverpool's Andrew Robertson are also contenders, but Alba is No. 1 right now.

What's Next?

La Liga returns after a short winter break, with Barcelona visiting Getafe on January 6 and Celta Vigo hosting Athletic Bilbao a day later.