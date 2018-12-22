Paul Pogba, Manchester United Crush Cardiff in 1st Match Without Jose Mourinho

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoyed a memorable winning debut as Manchester United caretaker manager at the expense of former club Cardiff City on Saturday.

Goals from Anthony Martial, Ander Herrera and a Jesse Lingard hat-trick saw the Red Devils run out 5-1 winners at the Cardiff City Stadium to record just a second victory in their last seven Premier League matches.



The result means a United will enter the Christmas period in the top six. It also gives Solskjaer, who oversaw the Bluebirds' relegation from England's top flight in 2014, a solid platform as he attempts to rebuild following Jose Mourinho's sacking on Tuesday.

Pogba is Indispensable for Post-Mourinho United

Pogba will determine how successful United are in the post-Mourinho era. The early evidence suggests it's bound to be a fruitful period for the club.

Pogba was the best player on the pitch during the first half as he conducted play from the inside-left channel.

Given greater freedom, Pogba survived giving away possession a few times early on. It helped to have a manager offering encouragement:

Solskjaer's words worked, as Pogba grew in confidence and became the creative fulcrum for the enterprising visitors. The Frenchman won the free-kick that led to Rashford's opener, a goal he helped with a clever dummy to lull the Cardiff wall.

Pogba's contribution to United's second was more direct as he picked out Herrera with a beautifully angled and weighted pass. The deflected goal was just reward for such slick distribution.

Pogba was also central to United's intricate and precise third. He combined brilliantly with Martial before playing through to Lingard, whose return found Martial to cap an exceptional move.

Football this free-flowing is only possible with a player of Pogba's technique and vision in the team. He was often scapegoated during Mourinho's reign for what he doesn't do off the ball, but Pogba offered an emphatic reminder of his value on it:

The second half saw more of the same as Pogba turned on the style with a no-look pass to set Rashford free. A fierce shot from outside the box would have produced a wonder goal had Neil Etheridge not saved superbly.

There was still time for Pogba to slide in Lingard for his third and put a flourish on a creative masterclass.

This is the kind of performance a player who cost £89 million is capable of. It's a reminder Pogba is the one player Solskjaer's United can't afford to be without.

Martial Will Help Solskjaer Succeed Where Mourinho Failed

Solskjaer's reign will hinge on his ability to get more from star players who floundered on Mourinho's watch. Martial will be one of the Norwegian's most important reclamation projects.

The fleet-footed French forward joined Pogba in responding instantly to Solskjaer's arrival. Martial scored United's third as part of a performance defined by his pace, trickery and willingness to be direct.

Like Pogba, Martial appeared to be buoyed by the reinforcement he received from the dugout:

It was a far cry from the often trying relationship Martial had with his former boss:

Mourinho's inconsistent stance on Martial didn't make much sense since the former Monaco ace has often delivered the goods in the final third:

On form, the Frenchman has the pace and intelligence of movement to be a match-winner against anybody. The considerable threat he offers keeps teams defending deep gives playmakers like Pogba more time and space on the ball.

Martial's ability to play wide or through the middle also offers much-needed fluidity to United's forward line. His rotations with Jesse Lingard had Cardiff baffled and offered a tantalising glimpse of how dynamic in attack United can be under Solskjaer.

Keeping Martial in the team and in the mood will be vital to Solskjaer delivering the success Mourinho couldn't.

United will host relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, while Cardiff will make the trip to face Crystal Palace in south London.