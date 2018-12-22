Tanguy Ndombele Agent Discusses €80M Valuation 'Compromise,' Napoli Interest

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistDecember 22, 2018

LILLE, FRANCE - DECEMBER 1: Tanguy Ndombele Alvaro of Olympique Lyon during the French League 1 match between Lille v Olympique Lyon at the Stade Pierre Mauroy on December 1, 2018 in Lille France (Photo by Angelo Blankespoor/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The agent of reported Barcelona and Manchester City target Tanguy Ndombele has said Lyon could bring down his €80 million valuation and suggested a transfer to Napoli.

In an interview with Calcio Napoli (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) published on Fridat, Duro Ivanisevic ruled out a January move for his client, but he did express his admiration for Partenopei boss Carlo Ancelotti:

"Napoli are a great club and even more so now they have Carlo Ancelotti, one of the best managers in the world and, with him, he [Ndombele] could get even better.

"He is in great form and playing at a very high level. He is the classic box-to-box midfielder who can be the difference-maker in attack and defence.

"You need to ask Lyon [about his valuation]. They are asking for €80m, but that could go down and a compromise could be found.

"Serie A is a league which could interest Ndombele. He won't move in January but we will have a look in the future."

AMIENS, FRANCE - DECEMBER 19: Tanguy Ndombele of Lyon during the french League Cup (Coupe de la Ligue) at Stade de la Licorne on December 19, 2018 in Amiens, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Per the report, City enquired about the France international in the summer, while Barcelona-based newspaper Sport reported in November that Blaugrana technical director Eric Abidal is "in love" with the midfielder.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Lyon and enjoyed a breakout campaign, leading to a permanent move in the summer. Ndombele has continued his swift progression this season, scoring two UEFA Champions League goals from his box-to-box role.

Tifo Football took a look a look at how Lyon use their star midfielder:

Lyon have a reputation for selling their top stars at peak value and being tough negotiators in the transfer market. Alexandre Lacazette was linked with a big-money move consistently before he finally joined Arsenal in 2017, and Nabil Fekir still hasn't left despite constant speculation.

Club president Jean-Michel Aulas rarely wastes time putting his side in optimal negotiating position, as another star prospect, Houssem Aouar, found out earlier this month:

Ndombele is on a long-term contract with Lyon, handing Aulas all the leverage he needs in negotiations. That would complicate matters for Napoli, who aren't known for spending the type of money Barcelona and City routinely throw around.

The two European giants seem far more likely to land Ndombele, especially if he continues his meteoric rise.

Related

    Llorente Banger Locks Down CWC Final for Real Madrid

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Llorente Banger Locks Down CWC Final for Real Madrid

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Dembele Pounces on Loose Ball for 1-0 Barca Lead

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dembele Pounces on Loose Ball for 1-0 Barca Lead

    Streamja
    via Streamja

    Ozil Stars as Arsenal Beat Burnley

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ozil Stars as Arsenal Beat Burnley

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Piatek Wondergoal Makes It 14 for the Season 🧨

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Piatek Wondergoal Makes It 14 for the Season 🧨

    Streamja
    via Streamja