Tanguy Ndombele Agent Discusses €80M Valuation 'Compromise,' Napoli Interest

The agent of reported Barcelona and Manchester City target Tanguy Ndombele has said Lyon could bring down his €80 million valuation and suggested a transfer to Napoli.

In an interview with Calcio Napoli (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) published on Fridat, Duro Ivanisevic ruled out a January move for his client, but he did express his admiration for Partenopei boss Carlo Ancelotti:

"Napoli are a great club and even more so now they have Carlo Ancelotti, one of the best managers in the world and, with him, he [Ndombele] could get even better.

"He is in great form and playing at a very high level. He is the classic box-to-box midfielder who can be the difference-maker in attack and defence.

"You need to ask Lyon [about his valuation]. They are asking for €80m, but that could go down and a compromise could be found.

"Serie A is a league which could interest Ndombele. He won't move in January but we will have a look in the future."

Per the report, City enquired about the France international in the summer, while Barcelona-based newspaper Sport reported in November that Blaugrana technical director Eric Abidal is "in love" with the midfielder.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Lyon and enjoyed a breakout campaign, leading to a permanent move in the summer. Ndombele has continued his swift progression this season, scoring two UEFA Champions League goals from his box-to-box role.

Tifo Football took a look a look at how Lyon use their star midfielder:

Lyon have a reputation for selling their top stars at peak value and being tough negotiators in the transfer market. Alexandre Lacazette was linked with a big-money move consistently before he finally joined Arsenal in 2017, and Nabil Fekir still hasn't left despite constant speculation.

Club president Jean-Michel Aulas rarely wastes time putting his side in optimal negotiating position, as another star prospect, Houssem Aouar, found out earlier this month:

Ndombele is on a long-term contract with Lyon, handing Aulas all the leverage he needs in negotiations. That would complicate matters for Napoli, who aren't known for spending the type of money Barcelona and City routinely throw around.

The two European giants seem far more likely to land Ndombele, especially if he continues his meteoric rise.