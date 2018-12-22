Al Sharpton Rips Travis Scott for Reportedly Joining Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kevin Hagen/Associated Press

Rev. Al Sharpton criticized Travis Scott's reported decision to join Maroon 5 for the Super Bowl LIII halftime show.

In an interview with TMZ Sports on Friday, Sharpton said Scott or anybody else who took part in the halftime show is "in effect directly violating" the people who have called out the league for how it has handled Colin Kaepernick and others who have protested racial injustice during the national anthem.

"You can't have it both ways," Sharpton said. "You can't help people market something and then turn around and say but you agree with what people are protesting. ... You can't fight against Jim Crow and then go sit in the back of the bus."

Kaepernick filed a grievance against NFL owners in October 2017, alleging they have conspired to keep him out of the league in response to his social activism.

Variety's Jem Aswad and Shirley Halperin reported Dec. 14 that Maroon 5 "[had] reached out to more than a half-dozen stars" but failed to secure an agreement to have them join the halftime show. Aswad and Halperin cited the "ongoing controversy concerning the NFL's stance on a player's right to protest" as one reason for the issue.

TMZ reported Thursday that Scott had agreed to appear during the show, though, with talks also said to have been held with Cardi B and Outkast member Big Boi.

Us Weekly's Nicholas Hautman also reported in October that the NFL and CBS had originally offered the halftime show to Rihanna but that she turned it down as a show of solidarity with Kaepernick.