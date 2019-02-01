Mark Cuban: Kristaps Porzingis Likely to Miss Entire Season with ACL Injury

Mark Cuban: Kristaps Porzingis Likely to Miss Entire Season with ACL InjuryFebruary 1, 2019
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Friday that forward Kristaps Porzingis likely won't see the court during the 2018-19 NBA campaign, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN:
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kristaps Porzingis probably will not play for the Mavericks this season as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered a year ago, Dallas owner Mark Cuban told ESPN.
Porzingis, who was traded from the New York Knicks to the Mavericks on Thursday, suffered a torn ACL on February 6, 2018, which forced him to miss the rest of the 2017-18 season.
That injury curtailed a promising start to his career. The big man averaged 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Knicks in his 2015-16 rookie season, and by Year 3, he was the Knicks' primary scorer with Carmelo Anthony's departure to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Porzingis posted a career-high 22.7 points per game and drilled 39.5 percent of his threes last year before suffering the season-ending ailment. He was a vital defensive asset as well, thanks to his 2.4 blocks per contest. In his last full season (2016-17), he ranked 15th among all qualified power forwards in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.
The 7'3" Latvian is also one of the game's most entertaining players. Hopefully, he can come back and enjoy a sustained period of good health.
