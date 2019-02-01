Mark Cuban: Kristaps Porzingis Likely to Miss Entire Season with ACL Injury

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 1, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 06: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks in action against Thon Maker #7 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on February 6, 2018 in New York City. The Bucks defeated the Knicks 103-89. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Friday that forward Kristaps Porzingis likely won't see the court during the 2018-19 NBA campaign, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Porzingis, who was traded from the New York Knicks to the Mavericks on Thursday, suffered a torn ACL on February 6, 2018, which forced him to miss the rest of the 2017-18 season.

That injury curtailed a promising start to his career. The big man averaged 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Knicks in his 2015-16 rookie season, and by Year 3, he was the Knicks' primary scorer with Carmelo Anthony's departure to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Porzingis posted a career-high 22.7 points per game and drilled 39.5 percent of his threes last year before suffering the season-ending ailment. He was a vital defensive asset as well, thanks to his 2.4 blocks per contest. In his last full season (2016-17), he ranked 15th among all qualified power forwards in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.

The 7'3" Latvian is also one of the game's most entertaining players. Hopefully, he can come back and enjoy a sustained period of good health.     

Related

    AD's Dad RIPS Celtics 🗣

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD's Dad RIPS Celtics 🗣

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Porzingis All Smiles Since Knicks Trade

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Porzingis All Smiles Since Knicks Trade

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Report: 76ers Re-Engage League Interest in Fultz

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 76ers Re-Engage League Interest in Fultz

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    The Pettiness Is Real

    Saw that in Draymond's mentions

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Pettiness Is Real

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report