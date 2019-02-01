Mark Cuban: Kristaps Porzingis Likely to Miss Entire Season with ACL Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Friday that forward Kristaps Porzingis likely won't see the court during the 2018-19 NBA campaign, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

Porzingis, who was traded from the New York Knicks to the Mavericks on Thursday, suffered a torn ACL on February 6, 2018, which forced him to miss the rest of the 2017-18 season.

That injury curtailed a promising start to his career. The big man averaged 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Knicks in his 2015-16 rookie season, and by Year 3, he was the Knicks' primary scorer with Carmelo Anthony's departure to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Porzingis posted a career-high 22.7 points per game and drilled 39.5 percent of his threes last year before suffering the season-ending ailment. He was a vital defensive asset as well, thanks to his 2.4 blocks per contest. In his last full season (2016-17), he ranked 15th among all qualified power forwards in defensive real plus-minus, per ESPN.

The 7'3" Latvian is also one of the game's most entertaining players. Hopefully, he can come back and enjoy a sustained period of good health.