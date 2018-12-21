Jurgen Klopp: Naby Keita Injury Not Thought to Be Serious

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Moroccan midfielder Romain Saiss (L) vies with Liverpool's Guinean midfielder Naby Keita (R) during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on December 21, 2018. (Photo by Geoff CADDICK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images)
GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Liverpool suffered a blow in their Premier League victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers as Naby Keita left with a rib injury Friday.

The midfielder was replaced by Adam Lallana shortly before the hour mark, with the Guinea international unable to continue at Molineux Stadium.

According to the club's official website, manager Jurgen Klopp has played down the severity of the knock after his side won 2-0.

Klopp said:

"Did you see it back the first two situations? Was it a penalty or not, because he had a proper cut on the foot and everyone said 'diver!', but you don't get a cut from a dive I would say. Then he had another one on his ribs, so that's obviously [why] it didn't work out. But it should be good. Two things which are a bit painful but I don't think will be a problem for him."

Keita had a difficult match as he featured out wide, but the Reds were comfortable as they swept all three points.

Mohamed Salah was central to the victory, opening the scoring in the first half and assisting Virgil van Dijk to double the lead in the second half.

The win sees Liverpool open up a four-point advantage at the top of the division before the weekend's matches.

