Jurgen Klopp: Naby Keita Injury Not Thought to Be Serious

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Liverpool suffered a blow in their Premier League victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers as Naby Keita left with a rib injury Friday.

The midfielder was replaced by Adam Lallana shortly before the hour mark, with the Guinea international unable to continue at Molineux Stadium.

According to the club's official website, manager Jurgen Klopp has played down the severity of the knock after his side won 2-0.

Klopp said:

"Did you see it back the first two situations? Was it a penalty or not, because he had a proper cut on the foot and everyone said 'diver!', but you don't get a cut from a dive I would say. Then he had another one on his ribs, so that's obviously [why] it didn't work out. But it should be good. Two things which are a bit painful but I don't think will be a problem for him."

Keita had a difficult match as he featured out wide, but the Reds were comfortable as they swept all three points.

Mohamed Salah was central to the victory, opening the scoring in the first half and assisting Virgil van Dijk to double the lead in the second half.

The win sees Liverpool open up a four-point advantage at the top of the division before the weekend's matches.