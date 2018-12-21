La Liga Table 2018 Week 17: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Jonathan Calleri scored the only goal of the game on Friday night as Alaves moved into fifth place in La Liga with a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad.

Getafe were denied victory at Girona thanks to an 85th-minute equaliser from Bernardo Espinosa.

Angel Rodriguez opened the scoring for the visitors on the hour mark, but the hosts hit back with five minutes left on the clock.

Friday's Results

Girona 1-1 Getafe

Real Sociedad 0-1 Alaves

La Liga Standings (matches played, goal difference and points)

1. Barcelona: 16, +27, 34

2. Sevilla: 16, +13, 31

3. Atletico Madrid: 16, +12, 31

4. Real Madrid: 16, +5, 29

5. Alaves: 17, +2, 28

6. Getafe: 17, +5, 25

7. Real Betis: 16, +1, 25

8. Girona: 17, -2, 22

9. Levante: 16, -3, 22

10. Celta Vigo: 16, +4, 21

11. Espanyol: 16, -5, 21

12. Real Valladolid: 16, -3, 20

13. Eibar: 16, -4, 20

14. Valencia: 16, 0, 19

15. Real Sociedad: 17, -2, 19

16. Leganes: 16, -4, 18

17. Villarreal: 16, -4, 15

18. Athletic Bilbao: 16, -8, 15

19. Rayo Vallecano: 16, -16, 10

20. Huesca: 16, -18, 8

Friday Recap

Alaves started the game at Anoeta strongly and were ahead after just 11 minutes. Borja Baston sent in a cross for Calleri to head his fourth La Liga goal of the season.

Real Sociedad responded well to the early setback and had chances to level in the first half. Theo Hernandez and Juanmi were both denied by goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco.

David Zurutuza also fired wide with three minutes of normal time remaining before half-time, while Hernandez wasted another opportunity a minute later.

The chances continued to flow after the break. Pacheco saved from Adnan Januzaj within minutes of the restart, before Willian Jose headed just wide on 55 minutes.

Sociedad handed 16-year-old Ander Barrenetxea his first-team debut late in the second half. The youngster made La Liga history with his appearance:

The hosts then twice went close to salvaging an equaliser. Pacheco saved Mikel Merino's header, while Mikel Oyarzabal missed a glorious chance to level with two minutes left to play.

Football writer Sid Lowe has been impressed with Alaves:

The win ends a run of five games without a win in all competitions for the visitors. They are just six points off leaders Barcelona, although they have played a game extra.

Getafe extended their unbeaten run with a 1-1 draw at Girona. The result means Jose Bordalas' team have now gone six games without defeat in all competitions.

Opta highlighted how impressive Getafe have been in 2018:

The visitors needed goalkeeper David Soria to be at his very best at the Estadi Montilivi. The 25-year-old made an important stop from Portu five minutes before half-time after the striker was clean through.

He then denied Cristhian Stuani his 12th La Liga goal of the season on 58 minutes. The striker's header looked destined for the back of the net until a diving Soria tipped it around the post.

Getafe went ahead on the hour mark when Rodriguez volleyed Vitorino Antunes's cross from the left home at the far post.

Girona managed to rescue a point with only five minutes of normal time remaining. Soria was finally beaten when Alex Granell's cross was headed home by Espinosa.

The hosts did have a chance to win it in stoppage time. Again Granell was the creator with another cross, but Portu could not direct his header on target.