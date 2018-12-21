Barcelona's Ernesto Valverde Talks Jeison Murillo and January Transfers

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde spoke on Friday about new signing Jeison Murillo and also offered his thoughts on the January transfer window. 

Murillo arrived on loan from Valencia on Thursday. The deal also includes an option to buy the centre-back for €25 million (£22.5 million), per the club's official website.

His arrival will boost Barcelona's central defensive options while both Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen are out injured, and Valverde praised his new arrival, according to FourFourTwo.

"He is a player with a very good knowledge of European and Spanish football too, so he should be able to adapt quickly, that's the idea.

"It's never easy to find players in the market who are exactly what you need at that time. We don't have a lot of time as we play two games a week. We found a solution we think is a good one as he is a good player."

The 54-year-old also spoke about the possibility of Murillo's arrival blocking the path into the first-team for Barcelona B players: 

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge said it's a good deal for Barcelona:

Valverde did not rule out Barcelona making further signings in the January transfer window, per FourFourTwo.

"Until January 1 the market isn't officially open. We'll have an eye on it of course and clubs will look at our players too, that's how the market works, so let's see how it works out. 

"I don't know how it will. On January 5 things are one way and then on the 29th another, like we saw in the summer. Let's be cautious, but in principle we are working with the squad we've got. Hopefully in January we don't lose players and need to cover them."

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot. The midfielder's agent and mother, Veronique, has denied a report her son has agreed a move to Barcelona when talking to RTL (h/t Sky Sports).

Per Jamie Smith at Goal, Valverde refused to answer questions about Rabiot. However, that's unlikely to stop speculation he could swap France for the Camp Nou this winter.

