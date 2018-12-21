Neil Warnock: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'Can't Lose' as Manchester United Boss

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has said new Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "can't lose" after taking the reins at Old Trafford.

The former playing legend takes charge of his first United game on Saturday as he returns to south Wales after a disappointing managerial spell with the Bluebirds, suffering relegation to the EFL Championship in 2014.

Solskjaer was named as interim manager for the Red Devils after the dismissal of Jose Mourinho, and Warnock has said the Norwegian has nothing to lose.

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

According to The Independent, Warnock said:

"I bet Ole can't believe his luck. I think it's the best job Ole will have in his life, because he can't lose really. He'll hold the fort until the end of the season, he's there for at least six months and if he does well he'll get a couple of years. And if he doesn't, he goes back to where he was enjoying it anyhow."

Solskjaer's failure at Cardiff suggested the challenges of the Premier League might be too much for the coach, but United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has shown faith in the former striker.

The 45-year-old is a cult hero at the Theatre of Dreams, and United fans appear to have quickly forgotten the past six months of inconsistent performances after Solskjaer's appointment.

Per Jack Wilson of the Daily Express, Woodward reportedly sees Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino and former Spurs head of recruitment Paul Mitchell as the duo to lead United back to the glory days.

Mitchell is employed by Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig and continues to improve his reputation as a sporting director. Woodward is said to want to hire the Manchester-born development ace as United's new director of football.

Mitchell and Pochettino previously worked alongside each other at Spurs and Southampton, and they could be set to rekindle their partnership in Manchester at the end of the season.

Jon Super/Associated Press

Solskjaer has an unbelievable opportunity at Old Trafford, and if he can turn around the fortunes of the club, supporters will demand he is given the manager's role permanently.

This could complicate Woodward's long-term ambitions for restructuring, but United certainly need a director of football to work alongside whoever manages the first-team squad next term.

Mitchell is young at 37, and he would allow United to embrace a modern approach that was absent under the managerial tenures of Mourinho and Louis van Gaal.