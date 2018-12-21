Michael Chiesa Lawsuit Alleges Conor McGregor Dolly Incident Was for Publicity

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

UFC fighter Michael Chiesa is suing Conor McGregor while claiming the Irish fighter's bus attack during UFC 223 media day at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in April was a publicity stunt, according to TMZ Sports.

McGregor attempted to confront Khabib Nurmagomedov at the event and wound up throwing a dolly at the bus in the process:

Per the lawsuit:

"By his own admission, [McGregor] engaged in the aforementioned conduct and acts with the premeditated intent and purpose of inflicting severe personal injuries and/or murdering Nurmagomedov, and sought to promote his brand and profit from his criminal activity."

Chiesa had to be taken off the UFC 223 card after suffering cuts to his face during the incident.

Not only that, but his injuries meant he was unable to fight Nurmagomedov when Max Holloway pulled out. As a result, Chiesa lost out on a chance to take part in the main event.

Per TMZ, Chiesa revealed in the lawsuit that his injury hurt his standing in the UFC and also led to depression.

Chiesa alleges that McGregor's outburst was a ploy to hype up a showdown with Nurmagomedov, which would go down on Oct. 6, as well as create buzz for McGregor's Proper 12 whiskey.

According to TMZ Sports, New York's "Son of Sam" law makes it illegal for someone to profit from illegal activity.

It's important to note UFC President Dana White told TMZ the talk of the incident being staged was the "dumbest thing I've ever heard in my life":

McGregor was arrested for the attack but was able to avoid jail time. After pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in July, he was sentenced to community service and anger management while also having to pay restitution damages.