Liverpool Star Sadio Mane Denies Wedding Rumours in Social Media Post

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has denied rumours he is set to marry following reports he would wed a Tunisian woman in the new year.

Connor Dunn of the Liverpool Echo referred to a report initially made by Tunisia's Radio Mosaique FM, which was then picked up by other outlets in Africa.

It was claimed Mane would wed a Tunisian woman on January 5 and had requested to rent out the 28,000-seat Stade Olympique de Sousse.

But the alleged wedding was denied by Mane with a post on his official Facebook account on Thursday (in French):

A translation of Mane's Facebook post read:

"Dear all, it was with amazement and dismay that I learned a supposed gala game that I should organize in Sousse, Tunisia, on the occasion of my wedding.

"I want to deny this information to the last energy. I have never sent or ordered a third person to speak on my behalf to the Tunisian municipal or public authorities.

"I would like to inform you that the supposed marriage does not exist and that all this information is wrong and unfounded. Personally, I remain focused on my work, and I would also like to inform that all documents do not engage me."

The rumours might have come as a shock to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who will likely expect his star to feature when his side face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round on January 7.