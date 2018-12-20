Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu Sets NCAA Basketball Record with 13th Triple-Double

Charlie Litchfield/Associated Press

Oregon Ducks star Sabrina Ionescu made history in her team's 82-36 victory over the Air Force Falcons on Thursday.

Ionescu finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists for the 13th triple-double of her career. That's the most in NCAA history across both men's and women's basketball.

Ionescu tweeted about the achievement:

It's worth noting the Oregon guard is only a junior. Her 13 triple-doubles came in just 82 games with the Ducks.

In addition to the career triple-doubles mark, ESPN Women's Hoops noted Ionescu has a chance to set the single-season record, having already collected three triple-doubles through Oregon's first 10 games. The current record is six, which she tied last year.

This has been a big week for the Ducks, who upset the fourth-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Ionescu's supreme talent isn't in doubt. The question is whether Oregon has the supporting cast to reach its first-ever Final Four. The Ducks exited the NCAA tournament in the Elite Eight in each of the last two years.

As great as Ionescu's record is, beating Mississippi State might be more meaningful for Oregon in terms of the bigger picture.