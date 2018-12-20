Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu Sets NCAA Basketball Record with 13th Triple-Double

Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu Sets NCAA Basketball Record with 13th Triple-DoubleDecember 21, 2018
Oregon Ducks star Sabrina Ionescu made history in her team's 82-36 victory over the Air Force Falcons on Thursday.
Ionescu finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists for the 13th triple-double of her career. That's the most in NCAA history across both men's and women's basketball.
Oregon Women’s Basketball @OregonWBB
A look at Sabrina Ionescu's NCAA record 13th career triple-double. #GoDucks https://t.co/K2zezfZYAB
GoDucks @GoDucks
🐐. Oregon's @Sabrina_I20 is now the all-time NCAA triple-double leader. #GoDucks https://t.co/8OJ9jsQ5K7
Ionescu tweeted about the achievement:
Sabrina Ionescu @sabrina_i20
To my team, THANK YOU! To the people that continue to criticize me, THANK YOU! All glory to the man above🙏🏼 https://t.co/licBtl5Yxe
It's worth noting the Oregon guard is only a junior. Her 13 triple-doubles came in just 82 games with the Ducks.
In addition to the career triple-doubles mark, ESPN Women's Hoops noted Ionescu has a chance to set the single-season record, having already collected three triple-doubles through Oregon's first 10 games. The current record is six, which she tied last year.
This has been a big week for the Ducks, who upset the fourth-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Ionescu's supreme talent isn't in doubt. The question is whether Oregon has the supporting cast to reach its first-ever Final Four. The Ducks exited the NCAA tournament in the Elite Eight in each of the last two years.
As great as Ionescu's record is, beating Mississippi State might be more meaningful for Oregon in terms of the bigger picture.
