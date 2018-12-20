Everton Propose 52,000-Capacity Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Everton have revealed their proposal for a 52,000-seat stadium at the Bramley-Moore Dock, with the potential to increase capacity to 62,000 in the future and the possibility for safe standing should the government approve.

The Toffees laid out their plans on Thursday:

"The proposed capacity and design of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be subject to further public consultation and engagement with supporters during the design process, and with other important stakeholders, including Liverpool City Council and Historic England.



"The projected capacity takes into account several factors which include design and orientation of the stadium on a dock site, current and future ticket demand and forecast revenues and costs. The stadium will also be 'futureproofed' for any changes in regulations in relation to 'safe standing.' The design of two of the stands will make it easy to adopt a rail seating/safe standing solution, which will offer optionality and flexibility, should the law change in future."

As shared by Bleacher Report's Matt Jones, Everton's attendance has been top-notch so far this season, and he believes the choice for a capacity of just 52,000 initially is cautious but smart:

Everton currently play their football at the historic Goodison Park, which seats just under 40,000. The stadium opened in 1892 and lies in the middle of a residential area, making expansion difficult.

In the club statement, Everton announced a second public consultation will be held in the summer before the club submits a "detailed planning application" later in 2019. Redevelopment of Goodison Park is also planned.

At 52,000 seats, the new stadium would be slightly smaller than that of rivals Liverpool and Newcastle. Manchester United's Old Trafford remains the biggest Premier League ground—at nearly 75,000 seats—ahead of West Ham's London Stadium and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Tottenham Hotspur were scheduled to move into their new 62,000-seat ground this season, but delays have kept them at Wembley so far.

As reported by the Guardian's David Conn the Premier League currently has a ban on standing, which is under review and could be overturned in the near future.