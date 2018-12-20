Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Managerial Style and More

SVEIN OVE EKORNESVAAG/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring entertainment back to Old Trafford and says restoring Manchester United's traditions is a chief priority after he was appointed manager.

Club icon Solskjaer has returned to United as manager on a caretaker basis and told MUTV he's going to "enjoy the ride" after rejoining his old club on a loan agreement from Norwegian club Molde:

The 45-year-old has replaced Jose Mourinho, who encountered criticism from many for what was perceived to be his defensive style of football. Solskjaer said: "We will get the players enjoying football and looking forward to seeing the supporters again."

Eleven years have passed since the new boss hung up his boots as a United player when Sir Alex Ferguson was still at the helm and the club was in its heyday of winning silverware.

It's no surprise that club legend Ferguson has influenced the managerial style of the man formerly known as the "Baby-Faced Assassin," with Solskjaer adding (h/t Dan O'Toole of the Manchester Evening News):

"Time flies when you enjoy it. I think I've had 300-400 first-team games now as a manager. For ten years, more or less, I've been coaching a team and you become more and more confident, of course. The more mistakes you make, the more you learn. I've made a few mistakes through the years but I've won the league, I've won cups, I've been relegated so I feel I'm getting to know the occupation but it's about man-management, it's about managing the players, managing people, managing the staff, talking to everyone, getting the best out of everyone.

"I have to say, I had the best as a teacher. The boss [Sir Alex Ferguson] is and always will be the best at how you manage people. Loads of my management revolves around what I learned from him."

Attempting to emulate the most successful manager in British football is a fine place to start for a United chief, and his references toward promoting a more enjoyable brand of football are sure to go down well.

Solskjaer also showed his comical side and aimed praise at David De Gea while joking his No. 1 may be in need of some humbling, per Samuel Luckhurst of the MEN:

Mourinho spent more than £400 million on players during his two-and-a-half-year spell at Old Trafford, and although the team are in poor form, Solskjaer has inherited an extremely capable squad.

Tensions between the manager and certain players are speculated to have led to Mourinho's exit, but Solskjaer also noted the entire squad will be playing with a clean slate:

"Playing games is the best time of your life and the more games you get, the better it is. For me as a manager now it's great because you have to rotate so you get to see many players. You'll get your chance and everyone in the squad knows that they've got a chance now because whatever's happened has happened. Now everyone starts with a clean slate and we want players to perform and given a chance."

BBC Sport's Simon Stone was encouraged by Solskjaer's first address as United manager:

So too was Luckhurst, though he warned the club's most grave issues remained higher up:

Solskjaer has made a substantial leap after finishing the last two successive Eliteserien seasons second with Molde, but the potential of United's squad combined with a more free-flowing blueprint could produce big things