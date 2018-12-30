Amanda Nunes Stuns Cris Cyborg via 1st-Round Knockout to Win Featherweight Title

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Amanda Nunes seemingly did the impossible by defeating Cris Cyborg via knockout to win the women's featherweight title at UFC 232 on Saturday in Inglewood, California.

Nunes wasted no time by going right at Cyborg before she dropped her with shots to the body and face in 51 seconds.

Nunes, who is the women's bantamweight champion, is the first female fighter in UFC history to win titles in two weight classes. This is also Cyborg's first loss since her professional debut in May 2005.

After 21 fights, Nunes' resume puts her on the short list of greatest female fighters in mixed martial arts history:

Cyborg has been the most dominant fighter in the promotion since she made her UFC debut in 2016. This was her sixth bout with the company, with only one going past three rounds.

According to FightMetric stats, before Saturday, Cyborg averaged 7.02 significant strikes landed per minute and has only been taken down 9 percent of the time in 22 career fights.

For comparison, Jon Jones has only averaged 4.41 significant strikes per minute in his career.

Cyborg's UFC stint has been the subject of controversy. The promotion essentially created the 145-pound women's division for her, causing fighters who typically compete as bantamweights—including Nunes and Holly Holm—to move up in weight.

Per UFC.com, the women's featherweight division is the only one that doesn't have a Top 10 ranking.

Despite having everything going against her before Saturday's bout, Nunes made her claim as the best women's mixed martial artist. She is riding an eight-match win streak with victories over Cyborg, Valentina Shevchenko and Ronda Rousey.