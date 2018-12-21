Early National Signing Day 2018: Ranking the Top 25 Recruiting Classes

0 of 13

The opening of the early signing period brought dramatic announcements and national letters of intent that will change the college football landscape for the next several seasons. After chasing prospects over the last two years, coaches have seen their labor either pay off or fall flat with their Class of 2019 targets.

The three-day early signing period opened Wednesday, and we've already witnessed the majority of significant prospects declare their intentions. According to 247Sports, nearly 80 percent prospects from the 2018 class signed their letter of intent in December 2017. That pattern held in 2018, with 88 of 247Sports' composite Top 100 already turning in their letters.

With so many of the projected key difference-makers signed, we've ranked 2019's 25 best recruiting classes based on top-tier talent, depth of talent acquired and how well the school addressed roster needs.

Eventually, there will be under-the-radar 2- and 3-star prospects who will outplay their higher-rated counterparts, so it's not a perfect system. More often than not, though, more physically gifted athletes are identified and ranked effectively.

Let's jump in.