Cris Cyborg's Legacy Is on the Line Like Never Before vs. Amanda Nunes

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

None of it is Cris Cyborg's fault, or almost none at least. But if "it" is ever going to change, if she's ever going to step into the full sunlight of the promised land, the onus falls on no shoulders but her own.

Every now and then, in any career, an inflection point will arise. For Cyborg, her upcoming bout with Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 on Saturday in Los Angeles is more like the inflection point. It summons every ghost of her fighting life and sets them in front of her. All she has to do now is defeat them.

Nunes is the champion down at 135 pounds, but only Cyborg's 145-pound featherweight belt is on the line. Still, a win would mean more to Cyborg than a belt. A crown will be in Las Vegas on December 29. The kind of crown they only give to GOATs. If she loses, that crown gets whisked back to the secure underground bunker from whence it came.

Understanding the public's reluctance to hand her said crown—and, ergo, the importance of this fight—is a multi-layered endeavor. Let's commence to peeling.

The 33-year-old Cyborg (20-1-1) has dominated people in the cage for many years. That was never in question. She is as mesmerizing to watch as anyone else in the UFC today, combining power and aggression with refined technique, efficiency, intelligence, an overlooked ground game, sustained output, top-notch cardio and preternatural instincts, including the one in that Cyborg brain that turns her eyes red at the sight of weakness.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

All but three of her wins, including four of her five UFC bouts, were knockouts. She hasn't lost since her pro debut back in 2005. The Cyborg handle is apt not only because of the action-movie fireworks or calculating precision, but because sometimes it feels inhuman. She swarms over an opponent like a cloud of violence, leaving a pile of soiled laundry in its wake.

Even so, it wasn't a certainty that Cyborg would make it this far, given the headwinds involved. And they aren't straightforward headwinds. It's the MMA equivalent of watching your workplace enemy get promoted to the level right above your head. It's coaxing your car into the gas station to discover the pumps are broken. It is 10,000 spoons when all you need is a knife.

First comes the bias of UFC president Dana White and others, such as broadcaster Joe Rogan. Both have publicly ridiculed her appearance, with White calling her "Wanderlei Silva in a dress and heels" and Rogan "joking" that she had male genitalia. Cyborg eventually compelled the UFC and others to accept her, but it took quite a few ass-whoopings to do it.

Second comes Cyborg's weight class. The UFC has had difficulty even populating the women's 145-pound division, much less flushing out a legitimate challenger. That trend started well before the UFC decided to take a whack, and then the whack didn't make much of a dent. It's not Cyborg's fault she has had to contend with a motley crew of the dubiously qualified, from Faith Van Duin to Yana Kunitskaya.

John Locher/Associated Press

The best detour around this roadblock involves bringing bantamweights up to face her. Leslie Smith did just that in Cyborg's UFC debut. Tonya Evinger shuttles back and forth between the two divisions and went to 145 to face Cyborg. Former bantamweight champ Holly Holm followed suit.

The bantamweights are a better class, but with the possible exception of Holm, who became only the third fighter to take Cyborg the distance but still dropped a convincing decision, none of these competitors were a true foil. Add in that Smith could only reach a 140-pound catchweight, and it's clear these options were only moderately better than the aforementioned featherweight rummage sale.

So, it follows, why can't Cyborg just drop to 135 pounds? For years, she and doctors have maintained that the cut is too dangerous without shedding the muscle mass that helps make her an effective competitor in the first place. Her cut down to 145 is steep as it is. Critics love to scoff at the notion that this might be a real barrier, but it gained new credence when arresting video surfaced of a weeping Cyborg undergoing what looked to be the agonizing final stages of her cut to 140.

In this conspiracy-obsessed world of ours, the charge naturally persists that this is all cover for something else. What about PEDs? If she stopped using those, she'd lose the muscle mass that makes her cut so difficult.

At the end of the day, it's hard to know what happens behind closed doors, so the only hard evidence one can go on is...hard evidence. In this area, we can point to the one drug test she failed in 2011 (a 2016 failure was later reversed) and the 33 she had passed in the three years since USADA took over UFC fighter-testing duties. Interesting ratio. Plenty of other fighters, perhaps of the male persuasion, have faced far less criticism in the face of more evidence.

But wait, cry the undaunted theorists. Maybe she's just afraid. That's the ticket—she's afraid of some theoretical collection of opponents that no one is certain exists. Surely opponents are being handpicked for showcase performances. With all due respect, have you seen Cyborg compete? Again using evidence, if anything it's the other way around. Let me put a finer point on that: It's definitely the other way around.

Putting it all together, Cyborg doesn't have the luxury of facing opponents of her caliber because of the dearth of featherweight opponents and the apparent danger involved in a cut down to 135. Better opponents can move up to face her but are undersized.

Leo Correa/Associated Press

She can't do anything about any of these issues, or the perceptions they create. She must simply play the hand she's been dealt. That's why the Nunes fight is so important.

The bantamweight champ is three years Cyborg's junior and also known for a well-rounded game predicated on aggressive striking. Nunes is 16-4 with 11 knockouts, including a 9-1 UFC run containing five knockouts. She's not doing this just to grab money or fleeting glory. She and her coaches told MMA Fighting about their methodical, scientific approach to her weight gain and the increased stamina they believe she'll gain as a result. Nunes wants to be a two-division champion and enter the GOAT conversation in earnest.

If Cyborg wins, however, that conversation is effectively over. Nunes checks off every box that she has always wanted in an opponent: proven, dangerous, willing and able to match her in weight.

Plenty of athletes claim to draw motivation from the doubters. Plenty of fighters point to whatever contest sits before them and call it the biggest of their career. They're staples of their diet right alongside grilled chicken and kale smoothies.

But with Cyborg and UFC 232, it's very real. Despite her great career, criticism and doubt have dogged her. On Saturday, she has her best chance—maybe her only chance—to shake them off her back.