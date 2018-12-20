Report: Trevor Cahill, LA Angels Agree to 1-Year, $9M Contract

Report: Trevor Cahill, LA Angels Agree to 1-Year, $9M ContractDecember 20, 2018
The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly signed pitcher Trevor Cahill to a one-year, $9 million contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, with incentives that could take the total amount to $10.5 million.
The news comes two days after the Angels also added Matt Harvey to their rotation, signing him to a one-year, $11 million deal that also includes an additional $3 million in potential incentives.
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
The Angels have taken the $20M+ they were prepared to give to Patrick Corbin this season and spent it on Matt Harvey and now Trevor Cahill, whose one-year deal is for $9 million, as @Ken_Rosenthal said. Angels may be the hardest club to peg, win total-wise, in all of baseball.
Last season, the 30-year-old Cahill made 20 starts for the Oakland Athletics, finishing 7-4 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 110 innings.
While injuries have limited him in recent years—he hasn't started 30 or more games since 2012, though he did adjust to a reliever role for a few years—Cahill was reliable for the Athletics.
And he should fit with the Angels' philosophy, as Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times noted:
Maria Torres @maria_torres3
Cahill works with the ground ball (53.4% GB), bat-missing (8.18 K/9; 11.7 swinging strike %) formula the Angels crave.
The 29-year-old Harvey is no longer the ace he was early in his career, meanwhile, though he had his best year since 2015 last season, finishing 7-9 with a 4.94 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 131 strikeouts in 155 innings (28 total stats between the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds).
That leaves the Angels with a likely rotation of Andrew Heaney, Tyler Skaggs, Cahill, Harvey and Jaime Barria, with Felix Pena and Nick Tropeano also likely to battle for a starting gig in Spring Training.
While it isn't the most fearsome rotation, the additions of Cahill and Harvey are nonetheless upgrades who possess minimal risk, as they're on one-year deals.
Average Angels offense could turn into “Elite”