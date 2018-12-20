Report: Trevor Cahill, LA Angels Agree to 1-Year, $9M Contract

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly signed pitcher Trevor Cahill to a one-year, $9 million contract, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, with incentives that could take the total amount to $10.5 million.

The news comes two days after the Angels also added Matt Harvey to their rotation, signing him to a one-year, $11 million deal that also includes an additional $3 million in potential incentives.

Last season, the 30-year-old Cahill made 20 starts for the Oakland Athletics, finishing 7-4 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 110 innings.

While injuries have limited him in recent years—he hasn't started 30 or more games since 2012, though he did adjust to a reliever role for a few years—Cahill was reliable for the Athletics.

And he should fit with the Angels' philosophy, as Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times noted:

The 29-year-old Harvey is no longer the ace he was early in his career, meanwhile, though he had his best year since 2015 last season, finishing 7-9 with a 4.94 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 131 strikeouts in 155 innings (28 total stats between the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds).

That leaves the Angels with a likely rotation of Andrew Heaney, Tyler Skaggs, Cahill, Harvey and Jaime Barria, with Felix Pena and Nick Tropeano also likely to battle for a starting gig in Spring Training.

While it isn't the most fearsome rotation, the additions of Cahill and Harvey are nonetheless upgrades who possess minimal risk, as they're on one-year deals.