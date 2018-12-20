Alex Sandro, Juventus Agree to New Contract Until 2023

Alex Sandro, Juventus Agree to New Contract Until 2023December 20, 2018
Juventus have announced left-back Alex Sandro has signed a new contract with the club until the summer of 2023.
The Brazil international arrived at Juventus from Porto in 2015 and has enjoyed a successful stint in Turin.
B/R Football @brfootball
OFFICIAL: Alex Sandro extends his deal with Juventus until 2023 ⚪⚫ https://t.co/vqSfXhBsT6
Upon signing his new deal on Thursday, the 27-year-old said: "The fans can be sure of having a player who will always give 100 per cent to get the win."
There had been rumours about Sandro moving clubs prior to the contract signing. Goal's Jack Sear noted Chelsea and Manchester United as two of the most fervently linked parties, but the defender's new deal will put an end to any talk of a departure.
It now looks as though Sandro could remain at the Allianz Stadium for the remainder of his prime years. He turns 28 in January and will be 32 by the time his new deal expires, should he see it through until June 2023.
The South American endured a sub-par campaign by his own standards last term, but it was nevertheless enough to earn him a place in the 2017-18 Serie A Team of the Season:
JuventusFC @juventusfcen
🏆 @GranGalaAIC summary: ✅ Juventus named team of the year for the seventh time in a row. ✅ @OfficialAllegri awarded 'Best Coach'. ✅ Five ⚪️⚫️ in the #Top11: Cancelo (last year with Inter), @chiellini, Alex Sandro, @Miralem_Pjanic & @PauDybala_JR. 👉 https://t.co/XCWr5UaRe9 https://t.co/wk8tO3IkSz
Sandro brings manager Massimiliano Allegri flexibility in that he's able to play on the left of a back four or flanking a back three, but he's also explored his range as a wide midfielder and even a winger more so at Juve.
The former Santos star has won the Scudetto in each of his three Serie A campaigns since arriving in Italy, and he looks to be on course for a fourth as Juventus lead the table by eight points approaching the season's midway point.
Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Turin over the summer and will undoubtedly help convince players to remain with the Bianconeri, where they may feel their chances of silverware are better served alongside a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.
That being said, blogger Arjun Pradeep recently highlighted Sandro's dip in form over the past year:
Arjun Pradeep @IndianRegista
@Bernx1897 He has been our most vulnerable defensive liability in the last 365 days. I love Alex Sandro but we must not get carried away because he has been very inconsistent over the last 365 days. He was not our best LB last season and he has had another mixed season now.
Nevertheless, a new four-and-a-half-year agreement suggests all is well between both parties, and any admirers may have to search elsewhere following Sandro's extension.
