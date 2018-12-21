Real Madrid vs. Al Ain: FIFA Club World Cup Final Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Real Madrid hope to clinch their third FIFA Club World Cup crown in succession on Saturday when they face Al Ain at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Gareth Bale's hat-trick against Kashima Antlers saw Los Blancos advance from Wednesday's semi-final as 3-1 victors, and the champions of Europe will take on their Asian counterparts in a David versus Goliath matchup.

Al Ain surprised River Plate on Tuesday and beat the Argentinian outfit on penalties following a 2-2 draw in extra time, but their chances of pulling off a second shock in a row don't appear bright.

Santiago Solari is within touching distance of his first title as Real Madrid manager a little more than a month after he was appointed their permanent boss.



Saturday's fixture will be Real's fourth participation in the FIFA Club World Cup final out of the last possible five, and they'll shoulder the bulk of the pressure considering they've never finished as runners-up.

Date: Saturday, December 22

Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Stream: Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Odds

Real Madrid: 2-11

Draw: 6-1

Al Ain: 14-1

Preview

Real were made to wait on their opener against Kashima Antlers on Wednesday, but Bale opened the floodgates and held them there himself with an 11-minute hat-trick in Abu Dhabi.

The Welshman has struggled for consistency this term but looks to be in fine form. He recently converted the 1-0 winner against Huesca in his last league appearance and followed up a week later with a timely triple against Kashima, via Fox Sports (U.S. only):

Bale hasn't always had the odds stacked in his favour since joining Real in 2013, but he notched another career accolade at the Club World Cup to underline his place among the sport's true elite:

One could see the difference in class between the two outfits once time wore on, and it was no surprised that the Antlers finally broke approaching the halfway mark, then conceding twice soon after half-time.

Al Ain will be susceptible to the same shortcomings, with the defending United Arab Emirates Pro League champions likely to find they'll also give up openings more frequently as the match wears on.

It's for that reason that a pro-active approach may be their best bet, and Al Ain striker Marcus Berg suggested to Goal's Alberto Pinero that his side can expose an out-of-form Real.

Berg said: “Compared to the last few years, Real Madrid are not in their best form. We'll go into the final and give maximum effort, even if they are still the big favourites.”

Broadcaster Juan G. Arango was impressed by the UAE team in their semi-final win over River Plate, although he conceded the latter were not the same force they have been of late:

This will be the third time that Zayed Sports City Stadium has hosted the FIFA Club World Cup final but the first time that a team from the United Arab Emirates has made it to the final.

The noise of the home crowd in Abu Dhabi will surely run in favour of the hosts, but European representatives Real will back themselves to see off Al Ain and complete their Club World Cup three-peat.