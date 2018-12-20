Video: Massive Brawl Erupts at Venezuelan Game Featuring Current, Ex-MLB Players

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Several MLB players were on the field during a wild brawl between Tiburones de La Guaira and Leones del Caracas as part of the Venezuelan Winter League on Wednesday night.

Mark Townsend of Yahoo Sports reported St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Jose Martinez, Chicago White Sox shortstop Jose Rondon, Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra and Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Gregorio Petit were involved in the game.

Here's a look at the chaotic scene:

The fight started after La Guaira pitcher Jorgan Cavanerio threw two pitches behind Caracas right fielder Felix Perez during a three-pitch sequence in the third inning. Perez proceeded to charge the mound and the dugouts cleared.

Catcher Hector Sanchez, a free agent who most recently spent time with the San Francisco Giants organization before he was released in May, was heavily involved in the fracas and punched Perez, per Townsend.

The game concluded after umpires were able to get the situation under control, and La Guaira picked up a 6-2 victory.

Punishments from the Venezuelan Winter League for the incident have yet to be announced.