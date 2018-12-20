Alphonse Areola Agrees to New PSG Contract Amid David De Gea Rumours

PATRICK HERTZOG/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has agreed a new long-term contract with the club despite speculation linking the Ligue 1 side with a move for Manchester United's David De Gea.

PSG confirmed on Thursday that the France international had agreed an extension to his current deal up until 2023:

"It was very important for me to continue my career and my progress here at Paris Saint-Germain," he said, per the club's official website. "This club is not just where I've trained, it is also in my heart. I grew up here and have now managed to make the first team squad. The club has given me this chance to pursue high ambitions alongside exceptional team-mates."

PSG's decision to hand Areola a new deal may come as a surprise to some, especially given rumours regarding a pursuit of De Gea have been ramped up lately.

It was reported by Joe Bernstein of the Mail on Sunday that PSG were poised to sign the Spain international in the summer. According to the report, the French champions were ready to make De Gea the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world, offering a weekly wage of £300,000.

However, it appears as though the club have faith in Areola to be their long-term option between the sticks, as they seek to add UEFA Champions League success to their domestic dominance. Mark Ogden of ESPN FC believes the decision makes a move for De Gea unlikely:

Areola has made major strides as a goalkeeper during his time at PSG and is providing serious competition to Gianluigi Buffon between the sticks at the Parc des Princes.

When PSG landed Buffon in the summer it was anticipated he would become the first-choice goalkeeper. However, manager Thomas Tuchel has given both men chances this season, with Areola starting nine league games and Buffon in the XI for seven.

The healthy competition has given PSG tremendous strength in depth in the position, and Tuchel has made it clear both will have chances for the remainder of the campaign:

There's little between the two goalkeepers, though, meaning PSG have two of the finest shot-stoppers in European football:

De Gea's future will continue to be a source of intrigue following this news. Per Paul Wilson of the Guardian, United recently took up their option to extend his initial deal by a year, meaning the Spaniard's terms now expire in 2020.

That move means United aren't in any immediate danger of losing De Gea, and they still have some time to negotiate fresh terms. With PSG seemingly backing Areola to be their goalkeeper for the long term, they're one European juggernaut now unlikely to make a move for the 28-year-old.