Cristiano Ronaldo Says Roma Players 'Threatened' Him During 7-1 Thrashing

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Roma players "threatened" him during Manchester United's famous 7-1 drubbing of the Italian side in the UEFA Champions League back in 2007.

The Portuguese star scored twice in that quarter-final second leg at Old Trafford, and he goes up against Roma again on Saturday, this time in a Juventus shirt at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A.

Ahead of the crucial clash, Ronaldo said that back in 2007, when United were 6-0 up, Roma players resorted to different tactics to try to stem the flow of goals, per Jack Otway in the Express:

"When it was 6-0, they asked me to stop, an opponent begged me to stop dribbling. Others threatened to hurt me. Roma? There is no player with whom I would exchange a shirt."

The 2007 quarter-final is not Ronaldo's only fond memory of playing Roma.

United went on to lose their semi-final against AC Milan that year. But on their way to Champions League glory in 2008, they met Roma again in the last eight, and Ronaldo scored a wonderful header in the opening leg at the Stadio Olimpico.

Then in 2015-16 when he was at Real Madrid, Los Blancos drew the Giallorossi in the last 16, and Ronaldo scored in both legs. 

He will hope to be on the scoresheet again on Saturday as Juve look to maintain their eight-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Ronaldo, 33, is enjoying a predictably prolific first season in Italy and has scored 11 goals in 16 appearances, including the winner last time out away at Torino.

Roma, on the other hand, have been struggling domestically in 2018-19.

They advanced from their group in the Champions League, finishing second to Real Madrid and drawing Porto in the last 16.

But after finishing third in Serie A last term, they are seventh in the Italian top flight after 16 games, of which they have won just six. 

Roma are still just three points off the top four, but they are 22 points behind Juve, who have dropped just two points all season.

The Old Lady will see Saturday as a tricky fixture as Roma have some talented players in their side.

But Juventus are strong favourites to claim another three points, and Ronaldo will be looking to cause Roma trouble once again.   

