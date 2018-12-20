Marcelino Confirms Jeison Murillo Will Leave Valencia Amid Barcelona Rumours

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Valencia manager Marcelino has confirmed Jeison Murillo is set to leave the club in January amid speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

The 26-year-old has struggled for minutes this term, with Gabriel Paulista, Ezequiel Garay and Ruben Vezo ahead of Murillo in the pecking order at the Mestalla.

When asked about whether Murillo would be on the move in January, Marcelino was candid in response, per Superdeporte (h/t Sport):

"It was always going to depend on him whether he stayed or not. If he didn't it's because there was a favourable situation for everyone. So it will be when he takes a decision.

"He did not ask me to leave. We spoke on occasion, and I explained to him his situation sincerely as part of a dialogue. I don't think we will sign a centre-back, he has played few minutes."

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Superdeporte (h/t Sport) had earlier reported that the Colombia international was a target for Barcelona and has been in negotiations over a January loan. Murillo is said to have turned down the chance to move back to Italy, where he had a spell with Inter Milan, as well as Turkey.

Barcelona appear to be on the hunt for defensive cover in the January window due to fears over the fitness of Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen. Sport (h/t Football Espana) reported in November that Umtiti is "resigned to surgery" meaning he's set for a spell on the sidelines.

Sky Sports had reported that Chelsea's Andreas Christensen is another target for the La Liga champions.

However, the buzz from Spain now appears to suggest Murillo may be the man to provide cover for Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet, who have been the preferred defensive duo for manager Ernesto Valverde this season.

Spanish football journalist David Cartlidge believes Murillo would be a fine addition for the Blaugrana:

While he'll most likely be a rotation option or someone who fills in in Copa del Rey games, Murillo will at least have a chance to prove himself at an elite club should this switch go through. That would be preferable than being marginalised completely at Valencia.

Murillo has shown in the past he can be a capable defender, too. He excelled with Granada in Spain before making a move to Inter in 2015—he then made the switch to Los Che on a two-year loan that contained an obligation to buy.

The totalBarca Twitter account believes Barcelona are getting a dependable footballer:

Valverde's seeming determination to sign a defender makes sense, as the Blaugrana are well placed to challenge on multiple fronts. They're top of La Liga, into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League and have qualified for the last 16 of the Copa del Rey.

To go into 2019 with just two fit senior centre-backs would be a gamble. If Murillo arrives, Barca will look a lot healthier in this area of the squad and would be in possession of a solid footballer desperate to prove himself.