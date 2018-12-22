Fantasy Football Week 16 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 11

Before we dive into the Week 16 sleeper recommendations, let's look back at how Week 15's recommendations played out.

For the record, sleepers count as wins if they finish inside weekly starter territory in a 12-team, points-per-reception fantasy league that starts one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one defense and the always popular flex play—a fairly standard setup.

Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders (263 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 reception): Carr didn't have an especially good game against a terrible Bengals defense, but in a week where very few quarterbacks shined, he still found his way into QB1 territory. WIN

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (204 passing yards, 1 TD, 16 rushing yards, 1 TD): Allen's been quite the fantasy asset of late—including a top-five fantasy finish in Week 15. We may not have seen the last of him in this column. Just saying. WIN

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (131 passing yards, 1 TD, 95 rushing yards): Including Jackson here over and over may not be super original. But his ownership percentage remains relatively low despite his consistent fantasy production. WIN

Doug Martin, RB, Oakland Raiders (9 carries, 39 rushing yards): I feel like there's a moral in here somewhere—something about not trusting a Raiders player ever in a must-win game. Oakland looked awful in the Queen City in Week 15. LOSS

Ito Smith, RB, Atlanta Falcons (9 carries, 34 yards, 2 catches, 5 yards): Maybe this would have gone differently had Smith not gotten hurt, but watching Tevin Coleman have his best game of the season against the Cardinals still stung. LOSS

DaeSean Hamilton, WR, Denver Broncos (7 catches, 46 yards): Hamilton was another sleeper who won without having an especially good game. It was not a week where the pass-wacky NFL lit it up in that regard. WIN

Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers (5 receptions, 83 yards): The 49ers had one of Week 15's biggest upsets with their win over the Seattle Seahawks, and in that game, Pettis continued his recent streak of fantasy relevance. WIN

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers (2 rushes, 8 yards, 1 catch, 17 yards): As if this dud of a showing wasn't bad enough, with Cam Newton now done for the year, all Panthers not named Christian McCaffrey are fantasy coal in your stocking. LOSS

Vernon Davis, TE, Washington Redskins (2 catches, 16 yards): My tight end recommendations this year have been more cursed than the Madden cover, the Hope Diamond and King Tut's tomb put together. Ugh and double-ugh. LOSS

Detroit Lions Defense/Special Teams (312 yards allowed, 14 points allowed, 1 sack): The Lions didn't play a bad game defensively, but Detroit had squat for big plays. In fantasy football, that isn't going to get it done. LOSS

WEEK 14: 5-5 (.500)

SEASON: 65-85 (.433)

Hitting on half of the sleeper calls isn't great, but it'll keep me off the naughty list—for now.