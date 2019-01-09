QB Deondre Francois to Return to FSU for Senior Season Amid Transfer Rumors

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois will return to the Seminoles for his final collegiate season, he announced Wednesday.

"I love Florida State, my brothers and know I have so much more to offer," Francois wrote in a post on Instagram. "I intend to become the leader my teammates need me to be because we have some unfinished business to take care of."

Jason Beede of Knights 247 shared Francois' post:

Chris Hays and Chaunte'l Powell of the Orlando Sentinel reported on Dec. 19 the 21-year-old would play as a graduate transfer for another school in 2019 or enter the NFL draft. Francois then spoke with the Orlando Sentinel refuting the transfer rumors.

"Why would I not go back to FSU?" he said. "I'm thinking about declaring [for the NFL] but I don't know what I'm going to do. I never told anybody nothing like that. I'm just unsure what I'm doing right now."

Eventually, Francois decided to head back to school.

His FSU career started with much promise in 2016 when he threw for 20 touchdown passes and averaged 8.4 yards per pass attempt in a 10-3 season. FSU ended the year 10th in the Associated Press poll.

He and the Seminoles entered 2017 with lofty expectations. The signal-caller was considered a Heisman Trophy contender, and FSU was ranked third in the AP poll and expected to contend for a national championship.

However, Francois suffered a broken knee cap in a season-opening loss to Alabama and missed the entire campaign. FSU went just 7-6.

The Floridian came back healthy in 2018, but the team struggled, going just 5-7 under first-year head coach Willie Taggart. Francois' stats dipped as he threw just 15 touchdowns and averaged only 6.9 yards per pass attempt.

A brighter future may lie ahead for FSU, however, as 247Sports ranks its 2019 recruiting class 17th in the nation. If Francois can return closer to his 2016 form and some of the new recruits make an impact, the 'Noles could be in line for a bounce-back season.