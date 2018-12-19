Dennis Schroder, Raymond Felton Suspended, Jerami Grant Fined for Roles in Fight

Kyle Phillips/Associated Press

A number of players on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls will pay the price for their roles in a scuffle during Monday's game.

Brett Dawson of The Athletic shared the NBA's announcement, which noted Thunder guards Dennis Schroder and Raymond Felton were each suspended one game for "leaving the bench area."

Chicago big man Robin Lopez ($25,000), Chicago guard Kris Dunn ($15,000) and Oklahoma City forward Jerami Grant ($20,000) were all fined for their roles but escaped suspensions.

Oklahoma City had little trouble with the rebuilding Bulls during the 121-96 win, but the altercation overshadowed its performance.

Chicago's Cameron Payne fouled Terrance Ferguson during the second quarter, and Russell Westbrook and Dunn shoved each other in the immediate aftermath. Lopez was restrained by a number of people and was one of four players who were given technicals, joining Westbrook, Grant and Dunn.

Even Bulls head coach Jim Boylen got involved, pulling Grant away from the shoving.

"I was just trying to stand up for [Dunn]," Lopez said of his role, per the Associated Press(h/t ESPN.com). "I saw somebody fly in out of the corner of my eye from the other side of the floor. I was just trying to stand up for my point guard right there."



Lopez was ejected later in the game when he was assessed another technical foul.

There will be more onus on Westbrook as a ball-handler in the game Schroder and Felton sit out, seeing how they are his two primary backup point guards. Westbrook is averaging 34 minutes a night this season and notched a triple-double in the game against the Bulls with 13 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists.