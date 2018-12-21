EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 17

EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 17

    Last weekend's Premier League action was wild, wasn't it?

    From Manchester City's win over Everton, through Southampton's shock victory over Arsenal, to Liverpool's destruction of Manchester United rounding off the action, it made for super viewing.

    The Premier League rarely fails to deliver, and from this weekend onward, it's going to provide near-daily excitement throughout the holiday period. Make sure you check in on the EPL 100 regularly to take stock of who the best performers are.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, nin(or more) out of 17. That rules the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Ross Barkley out for this edition.

    Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Richarlison) are categorized by the spot they've played most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

    The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who the best in each position has been this season. So, if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.

Goalkeepers

    Did you see the look of horror on Alisson Becker's face as he spilled Romelu Lukaku's cross straight to Jesse Lingard? That wasn't just rooted in the goal shortly to be conceded; deep down, he knew his stay at the top of our goalkeeper rankings was over, too.

    Martin Dubravka rises back to the top in his place after a solid performance against Huddersfield Town. Bernd Leno's error against Southampton, which basically cost Arsenal two points, stops his steady ascent and puts him in reverse.

    Biggest rise: Lukasz Fabianski (+3)

    Biggest fall: Ben Foster (-3)  

                    

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Martin Dubravka (+2)Newcastle
    2Lukasz Fabianski (+3)West Ham
    3Alisson Becker (-2)
    		Liverpool
    4Hugo Lloris (Stay)Tottenham
    5Ben Foster (-3)Watford
    6Ederson Moraes (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    7Joe Hart (+2)Burnley
    8Bernd Leno (-1)Arsenal
    9Jordan Pickford (-1)Everton
    10Rui Patricio (New!)
    		Wolves

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    Pablo Zabaleta's strong form shows no sign of slowing down.

    The fact he has re-established himself as one of the best-performing right-backs in the Premier League is one of the most surprising storylines of the season, and he produced another smothering display on the flank against Fulham.

    Hector Bellerin drops after enduring a difficult 45 minutes against Southampton (and then coming off injured), while Kieran Trippier rejoins the top 10 after perking up considerably, delivering better performances in every phase.

    Biggest rise: Pablo Zabaleta (+2)

    Biggest fall: Trent Alexander-Arnold (-2)

           

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Matt Doherty (Stay)Wolves
    2Kyle Walker (Stay)Manchester City
    3Pablo Zabaleta (+2)West Ham
    4Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)
    		Chelsea
    5Trent Alexander-Arnold (-2)Liverpool
    6Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Stay)Crystal Palace
    7Ricardo Pereira (+1)Leicester City
    8Hector Bellerin (-1)Arsenal
    9Kieran Trippier (New!)Tottenham
    10Kiko Femenia (Stay)Watford

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    Outside of our stable top three—within which the gap between Andy Robertson and the others was extended again on Sunday after the Scot excelled against Manchester United—there has been a notable reshuffle in this section.

    Jonny's surprise early return helped Wolves to a clean sheet, with his nous and grit in comparison to stand-in Ruben Vinagre's being clear. He moves back above Lucas Digne, who attacked well against Manchester City but didn't defend particularly well.

    Ben Davies actually played centre-back against Burnley but did it brilliantly, paving his way to sixth, and Jose Holebas netted a beauty against Cardiff City.

    Biggest rise: Ben Davies, Jose Holebas (+2)

    Biggest fall: Luke Shaw, Benjamin Mendy (-2)

                 

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Andy Robertson (Stay)Liverpool
    2Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    3Ben Chilwell (Stay)
    		Leicester City
    4Jonny (+1)
    		Wolves
    5Lucas Digne (-1)Everton
    6Ben Davies (+2)Tottenham
    7Jose Holebas (+2)Watford
    8Luke Shaw (-2)Manchester United
    9Benjamin Mendy (-2)Manchester City
    10Arthur Masuaku (New!)
    		West Ham

Centre-Backs

    As with Andy Robertson and the left-backs, Virgil van Dijk has this week pulled well clear of the rest of the centre-back pack. His performance against Manchester United was utterly dominant; he won almost every 50/50 and bullied Romelu Lukaku in duels.

    Federico Fernandez moves up one despite not playing. Take that as a measure of just how lacking Michael Keane's performance against Manchester City was. He wasn't the only culprit, nor was he the worst (that was Yerry Mina), but it affects his ranking all the same.

    David Luiz is the most volatile name among the centre-backs, often moving up or down five spots depending on his latest performance. The one he delivered at Brighton & Hove Albion was solid, leading to a rise into the top 10.

    Biggest rise: David Luiz (+5)

    Biggest fall: Lewis Dunk (-4)

            

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Aymeric Laporte (Stay)Manchester City
    3John Stones (Stay)Manchester City
    4Joe Gomez (Stay)Liverpool
    5Antonio Rudiger (Stay)Chelsea
    6Toby Alderweireld (Stay)Tottenham
    7Federico Fernandez (+1)Newcastle
    8Michael Keane (-1)Everton
    9Issa Diop (+1)West Ham
    10David Luiz (+5)Chelsea
    11Willy Boly (Stay)Wolves
    12Ryan Bennett (Stay)Wolves
    13Lewis Dunk (-4)
    		Brighton
    14Jan Vertonghen (Stay)Tottenham
    15Conor Coady (+1)Wolves
    16Nathan Ake (-3)Bournemouth
    17Fabian Balbuena (+3)West Ham
    18Craig Cathcart (-1)Watford
    19Terence Kongolo (-1)Huddersfield Town
    20Shane Duffy (-1)Brighton

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    We have a change at the top! It's still a Manchester City name holding the spot, but for the first time it's neither David Silva nor Bernardo Silva.

    Fernandinho leapfrogs the former Silva into first after yet another effective performance. The Brazilian is so consistent, so impactful across multiple phases, and when he chips in with an assist (as he did against Everton), it just raises appreciation for him even further.

    N'Golo Kante is enjoying a nice patch of form and continues to rise steadily, and it was nice to see Wolves pair Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho shake off their mini-malaise and put in the sort of showings we've come to expect from them.

    Biggest rise: Ruben Neves (+4)

    Biggest fall: Idrissa Gueye (-4)

              

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Fernandinho (+1)Manchester City
    2David Silva (-1)Manchester City
    3Lucas Torreira (Stay)Arsenal
    4Bernardo Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    5Jorginho (Stay)
    		Chelsea
    6Etienne Capoue (Stay)
    		Watford
    7Declan Rice (Stay)West Ham
    8N'Golo Kante (+1)
    		Chelsea 
    9Georginio Wijnaldum (+2)Liverpool
    10Abdoulaye Doucoure (Stay)Watford
    11Moussa Sissoko (+2)Tottenham
    12Idrissa Gueye (-4)Everton
    13James Milner (-1)Liverpool
    14Ruben Neves (+4)Wolves
    15Philip Billing (+1)Huddersfield Town
    16Joao Moutinho (+1)Wolves
    17Andre Gomes (-3)Everton
    18Aaron Mooy (-3)Huddersfield Town
    19Mateo Kovacic (Stay)Chelsea
    20Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (New!)Southampton

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    Leroy Sane wrecked Everton's right flank last Saturday in a performance so good that he threatened to steal Eden Hazard's No. 2 spot behind Raheem Sterling. However, the Belgian responded with a superb showing of his own as Chelsea beat Brighton the following day.

    Felipe Anderson's slow rise has now led him to fifth place. That might seem a little lofty, but he really has been stupendous over the past month, and his spike in form has coincided with a series of dips from others, such as Gylfi Sigurdsson, Anthony Martial and Ryan Fraser.  

    Solly March's recent good form is recognised with a spot inside the top 20. Robert Snodgrass continues to impact heavily for West Ham United and earns the joint-biggest boost this week.

    Biggest rise: Sadio Mane, Robert Snodgrass (+4)

    Biggest fall: David Brooks (Out)

              

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    2Eden Hazard (Stay)Chelsea
    3Leroy Sane (+2)Manchester City
    4Mohamed Salah (-1)Liverpool
    5Felipe Anderson (+2)West Ham
    6Ryan Fraser (-2)Bournemouth
    7Sadio Mane (+4)Liverpool
    8Pedro (+4)Chelsea
    9Roberto Pereyra (Stay)Watford 
    10Gylfi Sigurdsson (-4)
    		Everton
    11Anthony Martial (-3)Manchester United
    12Christian Eriksen (+2)Tottenham
    13Willian (Stay)Chelsea
    14James Maddison (-4)Leicester City
    15Dele Alli (+1)
    		Tottenham
    16Robert Snodgrass (+4)West Ham
    17Riyad Mahrez (+1)
    		Manchester City
    18Solly March (New!)Brighton
    19Lucas Moura (-2)
    		Tottenham
    20 Diogo Jota (New!)Wolves

Strikers

    With Callum Wilson only getting a half-hour cameo against Wolves and Sergio Aguero rooted to the bench against Everton, the top two remain as they were. Just below, though, there's all sorts of action to sink your teeth into.

    Harry Kane's flicked pass to set up Christian Eriksen's winner against Burnley again demonstrated how creative he can be. He moves up two, displacing both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Richarlison, who endured off days in front of goal in their respective games.

    Danny Ings' return from injury was a positive one, scoring two fantastic headers to lead Southampton to a win over Arsenal. He jumps back into the top 10, placing just above Raul Jimenez, who continues to turn heads for all the right reasons, too.

    Biggest rise: Harry Kane, Salomon Rondon, Roberto Firmino (+2)

    Biggest fall: Alexandre Lacazette (-3)

                     

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Callum Wilson (Stay)Bournemouth
    2Sergio Aguero (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    3Harry Kane (+2)Tottenham
    4Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (-1)Arsenal
    5Richarlison (-1)Everton
    6Salomon Rondon (+2)
    		Newcastle
    7Roberto Firmino (+2)Liverpool
    8Danny Ings (New!)Southampton
    9Raul Jimenez (New!)Wolves
    10Alexandre Lacazette (-3)Arsenal

                                

