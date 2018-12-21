EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 17

0 of 7

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Last weekend's Premier League action was wild, wasn't it?

From Manchester City's win over Everton, through Southampton's shock victory over Arsenal, to Liverpool's destruction of Manchester United rounding off the action, it made for super viewing.

The Premier League rarely fails to deliver, and from this weekend onward, it's going to provide near-daily excitement throughout the holiday period. Make sure you check in on the EPL 100 regularly to take stock of who the best performers are.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, nine (or more) out of 17. That rules the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Ross Barkley out for this edition.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Richarlison) are categorized by the spot they've played most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who the best in each position has been this season. So, if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.