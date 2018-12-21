EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 17

EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 17December 21, 2018
Last weekend's Premier League action was wild, wasn't it?
From Manchester City's win over Everton, through Southampton's shock victory over Arsenal, to Liverpool's destruction of Manchester United rounding off the action, it made for super viewing.
The Premier League rarely fails to deliver, and from this weekend onward, it's going to provide near-daily excitement throughout the holiday period. Make sure you check in on the EPL 100 regularly to take stock of who the best performers are.
Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.
To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of the games—so, in this case, nine (or more) out of 17. That rules the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Ross Barkley out for this edition.
Players who have appeared in multiple positions (Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Richarlison) are categorized by the spot they've played most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.
The idea is for our rankings to give you an idea on a week-to-week basis of who the best in each position has been this season. So, if a Team of the Season was crowned this early, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.
Goalkeepers
Did you see the look of horror on Alisson Becker's face as he spilled Romelu Lukaku's cross straight to Jesse Lingard? That wasn't just rooted in the goal shortly to be conceded; deep down, he knew his stay at the top of our goalkeeper rankings was over, too.
Martin Dubravka rises back to the top in his place after a solid performance against Huddersfield Town. Bernd Leno's error against Southampton, which basically cost Arsenal two points, stops his steady ascent and puts him in reverse.
Biggest rise: Lukasz Fabianski (+3)
Biggest fall: Ben Foster (-3)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Martin Dubravka (+2)
|Newcastle
|2
|Lukasz Fabianski (+3)
|West Ham
|3
|Alisson Becker (-2)
|Liverpool
|4
|Hugo Lloris (Stay)
|Tottenham
|5
|Ben Foster (-3)
|Watford
|6
|Ederson Moraes (Stay)
|Manchester City
|7
|Joe Hart (+2)
|Burnley
|8
|Bernd Leno (-1)
|Arsenal
|9
|Jordan Pickford (-1)
|Everton
|10
|Rui Patricio (New!)
|Wolves
Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs
Pablo Zabaleta's strong form shows no sign of slowing down.
The fact he has re-established himself as one of the best-performing right-backs in the Premier League is one of the most surprising storylines of the season, and he produced another smothering display on the flank against Fulham.
Hector Bellerin drops after enduring a difficult 45 minutes against Southampton (and then coming off injured), while Kieran Trippier rejoins the top 10 after perking up considerably, delivering better performances in every phase.
Biggest rise: Pablo Zabaleta (+2)
Biggest fall: Trent Alexander-Arnold (-2)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Matt Doherty (Stay)
|Wolves
|2
|Kyle Walker (Stay)
|Manchester City
|3
|Pablo Zabaleta (+2)
|West Ham
|4
|Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)
|Chelsea
|5
|Trent Alexander-Arnold (-2)
|Liverpool
|6
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Stay)
|Crystal Palace
|7
|Ricardo Pereira (+1)
|Leicester City
|8
|Hector Bellerin (-1)
|Arsenal
|9
|Kieran Trippier (New!)
|Tottenham
|10
|Kiko Femenia (Stay)
|Watford
Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs
Outside of our stable top three—within which the gap between Andy Robertson and the others was extended again on Sunday after the Scot excelled against Manchester United—there has been a notable reshuffle in this section.
Jonny's surprise early return helped Wolves to a clean sheet, with his nous and grit in comparison to stand-in Ruben Vinagre's being clear. He moves back above Lucas Digne, who attacked well against Manchester City but didn't defend particularly well.
Ben Davies actually played centre-back against Burnley but did it brilliantly, paving his way to sixth, and Jose Holebas netted a beauty against Cardiff City.
Biggest rise: Ben Davies, Jose Holebas (+2)
Biggest fall: Luke Shaw, Benjamin Mendy (-2)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Andy Robertson (Stay)
|Liverpool
|2
|Marcos Alonso (Stay)
|Chelsea
|3
|Ben Chilwell (Stay)
|Leicester City
|4
|Jonny (+1)
|Wolves
|5
|Lucas Digne (-1)
|Everton
|6
|Ben Davies (+2)
|Tottenham
|7
|Jose Holebas (+2)
|Watford
|8
|Luke Shaw (-2)
|Manchester United
|9
|Benjamin Mendy (-2)
|Manchester City
|10
|Arthur Masuaku (New!)
|West Ham
Centre-Backs
As with Andy Robertson and the left-backs, Virgil van Dijk has this week pulled well clear of the rest of the centre-back pack. His performance against Manchester United was utterly dominant; he won almost every 50/50 and bullied Romelu Lukaku in duels.
Federico Fernandez moves up one despite not playing. Take that as a measure of just how lacking Michael Keane's performance against Manchester City was. He wasn't the only culprit, nor was he the worst (that was Yerry Mina), but it affects his ranking all the same.
David Luiz is the most volatile name among the centre-backs, often moving up or down five spots depending on his latest performance. The one he delivered at Brighton & Hove Albion was solid, leading to a rise into the top 10.
Biggest rise: David Luiz (+5)
Biggest fall: Lewis Dunk (-4)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
|Liverpool
|2
|Aymeric Laporte (Stay)
|Manchester City
|3
|John Stones (Stay)
|Manchester City
|4
|Joe Gomez (Stay)
|Liverpool
|5
|Antonio Rudiger (Stay)
|Chelsea
|6
|Toby Alderweireld (Stay)
|Tottenham
|7
|Federico Fernandez (+1)
|Newcastle
|8
|Michael Keane (-1)
|Everton
|9
|Issa Diop (+1)
|West Ham
|10
|David Luiz (+5)
|Chelsea
|11
|Willy Boly (Stay)
|Wolves
|12
|Ryan Bennett (Stay)
|Wolves
|13
|Lewis Dunk (-4)
|Brighton
|14
|Jan Vertonghen (Stay)
|Tottenham
|15
|Conor Coady (+1)
|Wolves
|16
|Nathan Ake (-3)
|Bournemouth
|17
|Fabian Balbuena (+3)
|West Ham
|18
|Craig Cathcart (-1)
|Watford
|19
|Terence Kongolo (-1)
|Huddersfield Town
|20
|Shane Duffy (-1)
|Brighton
Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders
We have a change at the top! It's still a Manchester City name holding the spot, but for the first time it's neither David Silva nor Bernardo Silva.
Fernandinho leapfrogs the former Silva into first after yet another effective performance. The Brazilian is so consistent, so impactful across multiple phases, and when he chips in with an assist (as he did against Everton), it just raises appreciation for him even further.
N'Golo Kante is enjoying a nice patch of form and continues to rise steadily, and it was nice to see Wolves pair Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho shake off their mini-malaise and put in the sort of showings we've come to expect from them.
Biggest rise: Ruben Neves (+4)
Biggest fall: Idrissa Gueye (-4)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Fernandinho (+1)
|Manchester City
|2
|David Silva (-1)
|Manchester City
|3
|Lucas Torreira (Stay)
|Arsenal
|4
|Bernardo Silva (Stay)
|Manchester City
|5
|Jorginho (Stay)
|Chelsea
|6
|Etienne Capoue (Stay)
|Watford
|7
|Declan Rice (Stay)
|West Ham
|8
|N'Golo Kante (+1)
|Chelsea
|9
|Georginio Wijnaldum (+2)
|Liverpool
|10
|Abdoulaye Doucoure (Stay)
|Watford
|11
|Moussa Sissoko (+2)
|Tottenham
|12
|Idrissa Gueye (-4)
|Everton
|13
|James Milner (-1)
|Liverpool
|14
|Ruben Neves (+4)
|Wolves
|15
|Philip Billing (+1)
|Huddersfield Town
|16
|Joao Moutinho (+1)
|Wolves
|17
|Andre Gomes (-3)
|Everton
|18
|Aaron Mooy (-3)
|Huddersfield Town
|19
|Mateo Kovacic (Stay)
|Chelsea
|20
|Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (New!)
|Southampton
Attacking Midfielders/Wingers
Leroy Sane wrecked Everton's right flank last Saturday in a performance so good that he threatened to steal Eden Hazard's No. 2 spot behind Raheem Sterling. However, the Belgian responded with a superb showing of his own as Chelsea beat Brighton the following day.
Felipe Anderson's slow rise has now led him to fifth place. That might seem a little lofty, but he really has been stupendous over the past month, and his spike in form has coincided with a series of dips from others, such as Gylfi Sigurdsson, Anthony Martial and Ryan Fraser.
Solly March's recent good form is recognised with a spot inside the top 20. Robert Snodgrass continues to impact heavily for West Ham United and earns the joint-biggest boost this week.
Biggest rise: Sadio Mane, Robert Snodgrass (+4)
Biggest fall: David Brooks (Out)
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Raheem Sterling (Stay)
|Manchester City
|2
|Eden Hazard (Stay)
|Chelsea
|3
|Leroy Sane (+2)
|Manchester City
|4
|Mohamed Salah (-1)
|Liverpool
|5
|Felipe Anderson (+2)
|West Ham
|6
|Ryan Fraser (-2)
|Bournemouth
|7
|Sadio Mane (+4)
|Liverpool
|8
|Pedro (+4)
|Chelsea
|9
|Roberto Pereyra (Stay)
|Watford
|10
|Gylfi Sigurdsson (-4)
|Everton
|11
|Anthony Martial (-3)
|Manchester United
|12
|Christian Eriksen (+2)
|Tottenham
|13
|Willian (Stay)
|Chelsea
|14
|James Maddison (-4)
|Leicester City
|15
|Dele Alli (+1)
|Tottenham
|16
|Robert Snodgrass (+4)
|West Ham
|17
|Riyad Mahrez (+1)
|Manchester City
|18
|Solly March (New!)
|Brighton
|19
|Lucas Moura (-2)
|Tottenham
|20
|Diogo Jota (New!)
|Wolves
Strikers
With Callum Wilson only getting a half-hour cameo against Wolves and Sergio Aguero rooted to the bench against Everton, the top two remain as they were. Just below, though, there's all sorts of action to sink your teeth into.
Harry Kane's flicked pass to set up Christian Eriksen's winner against Burnley again demonstrated how creative he can be. He moves up two, displacing both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Richarlison, who endured off days in front of goal in their respective games.
Danny Ings' return from injury was a positive one, scoring two fantastic headers to lead Southampton to a win over Arsenal. He jumps back into the top 10, placing just above Raul Jimenez, who continues to turn heads for all the right reasons, too.
Biggest rise: Harry Kane, Salomon Rondon, Roberto Firmino (+2)
Biggest fall: Alexandre Lacazette (-3)
All statistics via WhoScored.com.