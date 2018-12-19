Michigan LB Devin Bush to Skip Peach Bowl with Hip Injury, Enter 2019 NFL Draft

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Michigan Wolverines junior linebacker Devin Bush announced Wednesday that he's going to miss the team's Peach Bowl clash with the Florida Gators on Dec. 29 because of a hip injury, marking the end of his collegiate career. He'll forgo his senior season to enter the 2019 NFL draft in April.

Bush confirmed the news in a Twitter post:

The 20-year-old Florida native was voted the 2018 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 66 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks and four passes defended in 12 games. Those numbers are actually down from 2017, when he finished with 95 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Bush is a bit undersized for a middle linebacker at 5'11", but his other attributes have allowed him to become a top prospect anyway.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him as the No. 29 overall prospect and the second-best linebacker in the 2019 class on his latest big board.

Bush follows in the footsteps of Michigan teammate Rashan Gary, who will also skip the Peach Bowl and enter the draft. The defensive lineman is Miller's No. 7 prospect.

Their absences are a major setback for a Wolverines defense that leads the nation in yards allowed per game this season (262.5).

Meanwhile, Bush will shift his focus to completing his recovery from his hip injury. A strong performance during the NFL Scouting Combine and individual workouts would likely lock him in as a first-round pick.