2018 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Troy Tulowitzki, More Stars

LM Otero/Associated Press

The hot stove has been lukewarm at best on the other end of the winter meetings.

That said, there are still a number of impact players available on the free-agent market, and we're not just talking about Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.

Ahead is a look at some of the latest notable free agency rumors from around the league.

Dodgers, Angels Interested in Yasmani Grandal

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

While a number of dominos have already fallen on the catching market, trade chip J.T. Realmuto and top free agent Yasmani Grandal are both still available.

The latest reports have Grandal drawing interest from both Los Angeles teams.

Jon Morosi of MLB.com wrote: "The Dodgers remain open to bringing back Grandal on a one-year contract, one source said Sunday evening, after he rejected a one-year, $17.9 million qualifying offer last month. Based on the fact that Ramos' average annual value was roughly half of that amount, it's unclear if the Dodgers still value one season of Grandal at $17.9 million."

The Dodgers are presumably looking for a short-term solution to bridge the gap to prospects Keibert Ruiz and Will Smith.

Meanwhile, the Angels currently have waiver-claim Kevan Smith and 2018 rookie Jose Briceno as their top catching options, so their interest makes perfect sense.

The decision could come down to whether Grandal would rather have a higher salary in 2019 and the comfort of returning to the Dodgers, or a multi-year deal with the Angels that would likely come with a lower annual value.

Pirates, Giants, Yankees Among Troy Tulowitzki Suitors

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Since the Toronto Blue Jays made the surprising decision to release Troy Tulowitzki with two years and $38 million left on his contract, a number of teams are already showing interest in the veteran.

The 34-year-old hosted a workout on Tuesday, with at least 11 teams in attendance, according to Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports.

"I think I needed to get myself right, mentally and physically," Tulowitzki told reporters, including Brown. "I took a year off to get myself right. I’m looking forward to playing the game I love."

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic offered up some insight on where he might land:

"The Pirates — under Clint Hurdle, Tulowitzki’s former manager with the Rockies — are one team with interest, according to major-league sources. The Yankees might be a possibility if they fail to sign Machado and want a low-cost stopgap while Gregorius is out in the early part of the season."

That said, the San Francisco Giants might be the early front-runners.

It won't be hard for Tulo to deliver positive value on a league-minimum deal, as the Blue Jays will be paying the rest of his salary. For him, it will likely come down to which club offers him the best chance at semi-regular playing time.

Mike Fiers and Anibal Sanchez Sharing a Market

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

With all the top names gone from the starting pitching market—aside from Dallas Keuchel who likely won't sign until late in the offseason—teams have started to turn their attention to some of the second-tier rotation options.

Two notable names from that group are Anibal Sanchez and Mike Fiers, and not surprisingly, there's a good deal of overlap in their developing markets.

Sanchez, 34, enjoyed a career renaissance in Atlanta last season, posting a 2.83 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 136.2 innings. His 3.62 FIP lends some credence to the legitimacy of that performance.

Fiers, 33, made good on a one-year deal with the Tigers last season, before being traded to Oakland in August. All told, he went 12-8 with a 3.56 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 139 strikeouts in 172 innings. Despite those solid numbers, he was non-tendered by the shallow-pocketed A's as a result of his $9.7 million projected arbitration salary.

"Mutual Interest" Between Josh Harrison and Nationals

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

As the Washington Nationals continue to search for second base help following the departure of Daniel Murphy, versatile veteran Josh Harrison is one player they're kicking the tires on.

Howie Kendrick and Wilmer Difo are the current in-house options to man the keystone, while top prospect Carter Kieboom could be a factor as well.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.