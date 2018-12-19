Roberto Firmino Says Liverpool Targeting Unbeaten Premier League Season, Title

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Roberto Firmino says Liverpool are hoping to go the entire Premier League season unbeaten in their quest to win the title.

Arsenal became the first Premier League team to go unbeaten across a domestic season in the 2003-04 campaign, and the Brazilian says the Reds are hoping to replicate that achievement.

Per Daniel Blackham of the Express, he said:

"Of course, it's very difficult to stay unbeaten in this league. We'll only do it with hard work.

"That's what we've been doing until now, including going back right to the start when we came back for pre-season.

"We need to keep focused and fighting until the end to reach our goals and see where that gets us by the end of the season.

"This team has lofty ambitions and aims high. We are going for titles, we are a big club, we are always fighting for trophies.

"We'll continue playing well, the way we are, and we'll see where it gets us."

Liverpool are yet to lose in 17 Premier League games this season and sit top of the table on 45 points, one ahead of Manchester City.

The Reds beat Manchester United 3-1 on Sunday, and BT Sport commentator Ian Darke believes they're firm contenders for the title this season:

Liverpool have another 21 matches to go before they complete an unbeaten season, though, and 31 if they want to match Arsenal's overall record of 49.

Jurgen Klopp's side's overall run stands at 18, including the final game of the last campaign.

That City are perhaps still the favourites despite being behind the Reds says a lot about their remarkable quality, though.

Goal's Sam Lee believes they might not be stopped even by an unbeaten season from Liverpool:

Arsenal got 90 points during their "Invincibles" season, while the Sky Blues racked up 100 last term despite losing twice, so that could be a possibility.

Speculation regarding an unbeaten season also surrounded City this time last year. They had been even more dominant than Liverpool in that campaign, as they had secured 49 points and scored 52 goals.

Their first defeat last season came in their 23rd match, so the Reds still need to go six more matches without losing to better that.

That will be easier said than done, given their upcoming run of games includes a visit from Arsenal and a match with City at the Etihad Stadium.

Ultimately, a full season unbeaten will be difficult for them to achieve and would seem unlikely given there's more than half the campaign remaining.

They are shaping up to be title contenders, though, and beating a City side of this quality to it would be an outstanding achievement in itself.