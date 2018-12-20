Cardiff vs. Manchester United: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

SVEIN OVE EKORNESVAAG/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game in charge as interim Manchester United manager will see him return to Cardiff City, where he endured an ill-fated spell as manager in 2014.

On paper, it should be an easy three points for the Red Devils as Cardiff are down in 16th in the Premier League table.

However, United have made everything difficult in 2018-19, they have won just one of their last six league games, and the Bluebirds are in fine form at home having won their last three on the bounce at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Date: Saturday, December 22

Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC (U.S.)



Live Stream: BT Sport App, NBC Sports App

Match Odds (via OddsShark): Cardiff City 5-1, Manchester United 100-167, Draw 14-5

Solskjaer is a United legend. He famously scored the winning goal in the 1998-99 UEFA Champions League final to help the Red Devils claim an unprecedented treble and spent 11 years at the club before being forced to retire in 2007 due to injury:

As a result he will be welcomed by most United fans as their interim manager, and he should be given time to implement his methods.

However, given the state in which sacked manager Jose Mourinho has left the team, the former Norway international has some immediate firefighting to do.

The atmosphere at the Manchester club this season has been poor, with the Portuguese oozing negativity and falling out with some key players, notably Paul Pogba.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

That has translated into poor performances on the pitch, and United's drab showings this term have left them 11 points off the top four and 19 behind leaders Liverpool.

So Solskjaer has a huge job on his hands to revive the charismatic style of play United have long been known for and to heal some wounds in the dressing room.

Most pressingly, though, he needs to turn results around.

If United are to have any chance of finishing the season in the top four they need to take advantage of their relatively comfortable Christmas fixture list.

After Saturday's visit to Cardiff, the Red Devils host Huddersfield Town and Bournemouth before going away to Newcastle United on January 2.

They need to earn 12 points from those four matches, and three on Saturday would be a good start.

Solskjaer, 45, did not enjoy a happy tenure at Cardiff:

He has better players to work with at United, though, and they should all be galvanised by the change in manager and be looking to impress.

Neil Warnock's Bluebirds side have been excellent at home recently, but they are fragile defensively having conceded the second-most goals in the league this term—33 in 17 games.

United boast some special attacking talent in the shape of Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. Under Mourinho, however, they were not played in a system that gave them the chance to flourish.

If Solskjaer can change that he should be able to get off to a winning start on Saturday.